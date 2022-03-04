Online Streaming Services Market: 33% of Growth to Originate from North America | By Type (online video streaming and online music streaming) and Geography | Market Size, Share, and Regional Forecast 2021-2025

To understand more about Market Dynamics. Download our FREE sample report

Regional Market Analysis

33% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is a key market for online streaming services in North America. However, the market growth rate in North America will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions.

The growing on-demand video market and the declining live TV broadcast market will facilitate the online streaming services market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Key Market Driver

Our analysts have extensively outlined the information on one of the key market drivers and their impact on the Online Streaming Services Market.

Rising penetration of smartphones and easy access to the Internet:

With the advent of high-end smartphones and the easy availability of the Internet, users are opting for online streaming services. This increase in the number of smartphones is making it easier for users to access video and music content on the go. Furthermore, with increasing mobile Internet subscriptions, many online streaming service providers are exploring mobile platforms to provide online streaming services. Also, with the increasing penetration of 4G and 5G technologies at low costs, the accessibility of the Internet has increased. This is eventually encouraging vendors to launch online streaming services, especially for mobile devices. Therefore, the rising penetration of smartphones and easy access to the Internet is driving the growth of the global online streaming services market.

Key Online Streaming Services Market Report Statistics:

Market growth 2021-2025: USD 191.72 billion Growth momentum & CAGR: Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.74% YoY growth (%): 18% Performing market contribution: North America at 33% Key consumer countries: US, UK, Germany , China , and Japan

The Report also Covers the Following Areas:

Online Streaming Services Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Type

Online Video Streaming



Online Music Streaming

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Key Vendors and Strategies

The online streaming services market is fragmented and the vendors are offering advanced products or expanding their businesses to new regions to compete in the market.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.- The company runs its operations under Core commerce, Cloud computing, Digital media and entertainment, and Innovation initiatives and others business segments. The company offers online streaming service named Tmall Box Office.

Online Streaming Services Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist online streaming services market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the online streaming services market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecast of upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the online streaming services market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of online streaming services market vendors

Online Streaming Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.74% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 191.72 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 18.00 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Baidu Inc., Balaji Telefilms Ltd., ErosSTX Global Corp., iflix Ltd., Netflix Inc., Spotify Technology SA, Tencent Holdings Ltd., and The Walt Disney Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

