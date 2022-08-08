Online Streaming Services Market Size to Grow by USD 191.72 bn, Netflix Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. Among Key Vendors - Technavio

Aug 08, 2022, 22:50 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The online streaming services market is fragmented. Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as offering advanced products or expanding their businesses to new regions to compete in the market.
The online streaming services market size is expected to grow by USD 191.72 from 2020 to 2025. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 18.74% during the forecast period.
Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast of the online streaming services, along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Baidu Inc., Balaji Telefilms Ltd., ErosSTX Global Corp., iflix Ltd., Netflix Inc., Spotify Technology SA, Tencent Holdings Ltd., and The Walt Disney Co., among others, are the main players in the market. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. - The company offers an online streaming service named Tmall Box Office.
- Amazon.com Inc. - The company offers online streaming services such as Prime Video and Amazon Music.
- Baidu Inc. - The company offers online streaming services through its subsidiary, JOYY INC.
- Netflix Inc. - The company offers online streaming services such as TV shows, movies, and others.
- Spotify Technology SA - The company offers online streaming services such as podcasts, songs, and more.
This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Request a FREE PDF Sample Now
The rising penetration of smartphones and easy access to the internet are driving the online streaming services market growth. However, factors such as concerns pertaining to video piracy may challenge the market growth.
- Online Streaming Services Market Split by Type
- online video streaming
- online music streaming
- Online Streaming Services Market Split by Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Learn about the contribution of each segment of the online streaming services, summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report
The online video streaming segment will contribute the highest market share growth during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of devices such as smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs is fueling the growth of the global online video market. These devices provide consumers with easy access to video streaming services. Online video streaming services are mainly used for entertainment. However, they can also be used by educators to connect, reach, and educate students and organizations for training and development.
- What was the size of the global online streaming services industry by value in 2020?
- What will be the size of the global online streaming services industry in 2025?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global online streaming services industry?
- How has the industry performed over the last five years?
- What are the main segments that make up the global online streaming services market?
Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000
Stock Music Market by License Model and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Recorded Music Market by Geography and Type - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
|
Online Streaming Services Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.74%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 191.72 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
18.00
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 33%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, UK, Japan, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Baidu Inc., Balaji Telefilms Ltd., ErosSTX Global Corp., iflix Ltd., Netflix Inc., Spotify Technology SA, Tencent Holdings Ltd., and The Walt Disney Co.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse Communication Services Market Research Reports
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Movies and Entertainment
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Type
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Type
- 5.3 Online video streaming - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Online video streaming - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 18: Online video streaming - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Online music streaming - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Online music streaming - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 20: Online music streaming - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Type
6 Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 25: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 26: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 27: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 28: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 29: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 32: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 35: Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape
- 9.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 40: Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 41: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.
- Exhibit 43: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 44: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 45: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 46: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.4 Amazon.com Inc.
- 10.5 Baidu Inc.
- Exhibit 52: Baidu Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 53: Baidu Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 54: ?Baidu Inc.-Key news
- Exhibit 55: Baidu Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 56: Baidu Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.6 Balaji Telefilms Ltd.
- Exhibit 57: Balaji Telefilms Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 58: Balaji Telefilms Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 59: Balaji Telefilms Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 60: Balaji Telefilms Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.7 ErosSTX Global Corp.
- Exhibit 61: ErosSTX Global Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 62: ErosSTX Global Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 63: ErosSTX Global Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 64: ErosSTX Global Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.8 iflix Ltd.
- Exhibit 65: iflix Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 66: iflix Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 67: iflix Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.9 Netflix Inc.
- Exhibit 68: Netflix Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 69: Netflix Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 70: Netflix Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.10 Spotify Technology SA
- Exhibit 71: Spotify Technology SA - Overview
- Exhibit 72: Spotify Technology SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 73: Spotify Technology SA-Key news
- Exhibit 74: Spotify Technology SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 75: Spotify Technology SA - Segment focus
- 10.11 Tencent Holdings Ltd.
- Exhibit 76: Tencent Holdings Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 77: Tencent Holdings Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 78: Tencent Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 79: Tencent Holdings Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.12 The Walt Disney Co.
- Exhibit 80: The Walt Disney Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 81: The Walt Disney Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 82: The Walt Disney Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 83: The Walt Disney Co. - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 84: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 85: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 86: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 87: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 88: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article