Online Streaming Services Market Size to Grow by USD 191.72 bn, Netflix Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. Among Key Vendors - Technavio

Vendor Analysis

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Baidu Inc., Balaji Telefilms Ltd., ErosSTX Global Corp., iflix Ltd., Netflix Inc., Spotify Technology SA, Tencent Holdings Ltd., and The Walt Disney Co., among others, are the main players in the market. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. - The company offers an online streaming service named Tmall Box Office.

Amazon.com Inc. - The company offers online streaming services such as Prime Video and Amazon Music.

Baidu Inc. - The company offers online streaming services through its subsidiary, JOYY INC.

Netflix Inc. - The company offers online streaming services such as TV shows, movies, and others.

Spotify Technology SA - The company offers online streaming services such as podcasts, songs, and more.

Driver and Challenge

The rising penetration of smartphones and easy access to the internet are driving the online streaming services market growth. However, factors such as concerns pertaining to video piracy may challenge the market growth.

Market Segmentation

Online Streaming Services Market Split by Type

online video streaming



online music streaming

Online Streaming Services Market Split by Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Revenue-generating Type Segments

The online video streaming segment will contribute the highest market share growth during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of devices such as smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs is fueling the growth of the global online video market. These devices provide consumers with easy access to video streaming services. Online video streaming services are mainly used for entertainment. However, they can also be used by educators to connect, reach, and educate students and organizations for training and development.

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

What was the size of the global online streaming services industry by value in 2020?

What will be the size of the global online streaming services industry in 2025?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global online streaming services industry?

How has the industry performed over the last five years?

What are the main segments that make up the global online streaming services market?

Online Streaming Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.74% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 191.72 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 18.00 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Baidu Inc., Balaji Telefilms Ltd., ErosSTX Global Corp., iflix Ltd., Netflix Inc., Spotify Technology SA, Tencent Holdings Ltd., and The Walt Disney Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Movies and Entertainment

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Type

5.3 Online video streaming - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Online video streaming - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 18: Online video streaming - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Online music streaming - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Online music streaming - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 20: Online music streaming - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 25: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 26: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 27: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 28: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 29: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 32: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 35: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 40: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 41: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

Exhibit 43: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 44: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 45: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 46: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. - Segment focus

10.4 Amazon.com Inc.

10.5 Baidu Inc.

Exhibit 52: Baidu Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 53: Baidu Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 54: ?Baidu Inc.-Key news



Exhibit 55: Baidu Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 56: Baidu Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 Balaji Telefilms Ltd.

Exhibit 57: Balaji Telefilms Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 58: Balaji Telefilms Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 59: Balaji Telefilms Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 60: Balaji Telefilms Ltd. - Segment focus

10.7 ErosSTX Global Corp.

Exhibit 61: ErosSTX Global Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 62: ErosSTX Global Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 63: ErosSTX Global Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 64: ErosSTX Global Corp. - Segment focus

10.8 iflix Ltd.

Exhibit 65: iflix Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 66: iflix Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 67: iflix Ltd. - Key offerings

10.9 Netflix Inc.

Exhibit 68: Netflix Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 69: Netflix Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 70: Netflix Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 Spotify Technology SA

Exhibit 71: Spotify Technology SA - Overview



Exhibit 72: Spotify Technology SA - Business segments



Exhibit 73: Spotify Technology SA-Key news



Exhibit 74: Spotify Technology SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 75: Spotify Technology SA - Segment focus

10.11 Tencent Holdings Ltd.

Holdings Ltd. Exhibit 76: Tencent Holdings Ltd. - Overview

Holdings Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 77: Tencent Holdings Ltd. - Business segments

Holdings Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 78: Tencent Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings

Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 79: Tencent Holdings Ltd. - Segment focus

10.12 The Walt Disney Co.

Exhibit 80: The Walt Disney Co. - Overview



Exhibit 81: The Walt Disney Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 82: The Walt Disney Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 83: The Walt Disney Co. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 84: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 85: Research Methodology



Exhibit 86: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 87: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 88: List of abbreviations

