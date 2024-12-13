Online Survey Software Market, 29% of Growth to Originate from North America, Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global online survey software market size is estimated to grow by USD 5.57 billion from 2024 to 2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of about 13.21% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global online survey software market 2024-2028

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2023 Forecast period 2024-2028 Historic Data for 2018 - 2022 Segments Covered End-user (Retail, Financial services, Healthcare, Manufacturing, and Others), Application (SMEs and Large enterprises), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Key Companies

Covered Alchemer LLC, Checkbox Survey Inc., IdWeb Srl, LimeSurvey GmbH, Medallia Inc., Methods Group LLC, NICEREPLY, Outside Software Inc., Qualtrics LLC, QuestionPro Inc., SAP SE, SmartSurvey Ltd., SoGoSurvey LLC, Survey Monkey Inc., Survey Planet LLC, Toluna Group, TYPEFORM SL, WorkTango Inc., WorldAPP Inc., and Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd, Birdeye Inc, Campaign Monitor by Marigold, Cisco Systems, Inc, Dobility, Inc. Regions Covered North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Region Outlook

North America Europe Asia Rest of World

1. North America - North America is estimated to contribute 29%. To the growth of the global market. The Online Survey Software Market report forecasts market growth by revenue at global, regional & country levels from 2017 to 2027.

North America holds a substantial position in the global online survey software market due to its advanced technological infrastructure and highly digitalized economy. The region benefits from the widespread adoption of Internet connectivity and mobile devices, which enable individuals and organizations to easily access online survey software. With one of the highest internet penetration rates in the world, North America's accessibility to such tools has fueled market growth. Additionally, the region is home to numerous prominent software companies specializing in online survey development. These companies invest heavily in research and development, continually enhancing their products to meet the evolving needs of businesses and researchers in North America.

Segmentation Overview

End-user 1.1 Retail

1.2 Financial services

1.3 Healthcare

1.4 Manufacturing

1.5 Others Application 2.1 SMEs

2.2 Large enterprises Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Fastest growing segment:

The retail segment is a significant and expanding sector within the global online survey software market. Retailers are progressively utilizing online survey software to obtain essential customer insights, enhance the shopping experience, and boost operational efficiency. This software enables retailers to gather real-time feedback from customers regarding product preferences, shopping experiences, and overall satisfaction. Additionally, online survey software is crucial for market research and demographic information collection. Retailers can conduct in-store surveys using mobile-friendly platforms, evaluating store layout, product display, staff interaction, and overall satisfaction. This data assists retailers in identifying pain points, addressing customer concerns promptly, and improving the in-store experience, leading to increased customer loyalty and retention. Online survey software also gathers feedback on post-purchase experiences, including shipping, delivery, and return processes, allowing retailers to optimize logistics and fulfillment operations to meet customer expectations. Prominent retailers, such as Amazon.com Inc, Shopify Inc, and Myntra, have adopted online survey software to gain valuable insights into customer preferences and overall shopping experiences. SurveyMonkey Inc and Qualtrics LLC are notable vendors catering to the retail segment, offering user-friendly interfaces, customizable survey templates, and powerful analytics tools. These advantages are anticipated to fuel the growth of the retail segment in the global online survey software market during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

Online Survey Software is a digital tool that enables organizations to collect and analyze data from customers, employees, and the public through the internet. With increasing internet penetration and active internet users, online surveys have become an essential component of modern business strategy. Social media platforms have further expanded the reach of surveys, making it easier to gather feedback from diverse demographics. Online Survey Software is used extensively in various sectors, including healthcare for patient satisfaction surveys, customer feedback for e-commerce businesses, employee engagement for enterprises, and public opinion polls. These tools offer mobile responsiveness, real-time data analysis, and data analytics capabilities, enabling data-driven decision-making and customer insights. Online Survey Software is available in both individual and enterprise-grade versions, with cloud segment being the most popular deployment model. The software offers data security, data-driven decision-making, and customer satisfaction features. SMEs and large enterprises alike use these tools to improve their operations, enhance customer experience, and boost employee engagement.

Market Overview

Online Survey Software: Modern Solutions for Data-Driven Decision-Making in the Digital Age Online survey software has become an essential tool for businesses and organizations to collect valuable data from customers, employees, and the public. With the increasing internet penetration and active internet users worldwide, the market for online survey software continues to grow. Social media integration, mobile responsiveness, and real-time data collection are key features of modern survey software. The software caters to various industries, including healthcare, customer feedback, employee engagement, patient satisfaction surveys, public opinion, and more. Data analytics, visualization tools, and data security are crucial aspects of enterprise-grade online survey software. Individual-grade software is also available for small businesses and SMEs. The cloud segment dominates the market, offering flexibility and accessibility. Online survey software is used extensively in sectors such as medical and media, airline and travel, e-commerce, and remote working. Data-driven decision-making, customer insights, and employee feedback are some of the primary benefits. Advanced features like artificial intelligence, automation, predictive analytics, machine learning, and real-time data analysis enable organizations to gain valuable insights from their data. Free survey tools and bias reduction techniques are also available to cater to various budgets and requirements. High-speed internet and digital touchpoints have made online surveys accessible to a wider audience, enabling organizations to collect feedback from a larger and more diverse population. Clinical research and life sciences are also leveraging online survey software for data collection and analysis. Despite the benefits, challenges such as survey fatigue, response bias, and data security concerns persist. Addressing these challenges requires a human touch and continuous innovation in survey software technology.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Venodr Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Birdeye Inc.

11.2 Campaign Monitor by Marigold

11.3 Cisco Systems, Inc.

11.4 Dobility, Inc.

12 Appendix

