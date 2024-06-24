Online Survey Software Market size is set to grow by USD 5.56 billion from 2024-2028, Growing demand for real-time data collection and analysis boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global online survey software market size is estimated to grow by USD 5.56 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of about 13.21% during the forecast period.

The online survey software market is thriving, driven by the increasing demand for real-time data and the power of AI and machine learning (ML).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global online survey software market 2024-2028

Research report provides comprehensive data on impact of trend. For more details- Download a Sample Report

These technologies offer significant advantages, including:

Automated data analysis: Saves time and reduces errors by automating the analysis of survey responses.

Saves time and reduces errors by automating the analysis of survey responses. Personalized surveys: Boosts engagement and response rates by tailoring surveys to individual respondents.

Boosts engagement and response rates by tailoring surveys to individual respondents. Real-time insights: Enables businesses to make timely decisions and adjustments based on up-to-date data.

This trend highlights the growing need for efficient and accurate data analysis, real-time feedback, and a more engaging survey experience.

Mobile-First Approach and Feature-Rich Solutions

The market is flooded with feature-rich survey software solutions catering to various needs. E-commerce and profilers are major users, and mobile learning and video surveys are gaining traction. Popular features include checkboxes, open-ended questions, and progress indicators. Businesses, particularly large enterprises, leverage survey software for customer feedback and market research. Popular options include Qualtrics and SurveyMonkey.

Data Quality: A Critical Hurdle

Despite the market's growth, data quality and accuracy remain a significant concern. Incomplete or unreliable data due to missing information or poorly worded questions can lead to flawed decision-making. Ensuring high-quality data is paramount for businesses to gain valuable customer insights and make informed decisions.

Market Segmentation: Diverse Needs

The online survey software market caters to a wide range of users across various industries and company sizes. Here's a breakdown of the market segmentation:

End-users: Retail, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, and others.

Retail, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, and others. Application: Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises.

Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. Geography: North America, Europe , Asia Pacific (APAC), South America , and the Middle East and Africa .

The Retail Advantage

In the retail industry, online survey software plays a crucial role in gathering customer feedback, conducting market research, and obtaining employee insights. The user-friendly interface and customizable features make it an essential tool for data-driven businesses to make informed decisions, improve products, and enhance customer experience.

Future Outlook: AI Revolutionizes Surveys

The online survey software market is expected to witness continued growth due to factors like globalization, the rise of e-commerce, and the increasing adoption of AI. AI-powered platforms are revolutionizing the survey process by streamlining data collection and analysis, with companies like Qualtrics, Clarabridge, SurveyMonkey, Typeform, and SurveyGizmo leading the charge.

