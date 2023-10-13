Online Survey Software Market size to grow by USD 4.39 billion between 2022 - 2027 | Market is Driven by Growing demand for real-time data collection and analysis- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Online Survey Software Market size is projected to increase by USD 4.39 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 11.89% during the forecast period. The global online survey software market has experienced substantial growth due to the increasing preference of companies for utilizing online surveys in their market research and customer feedback efforts. This surge in popularity can be attributed, in large part, to the cost-effectiveness of online surveys. Traditional methods like face-to-face interviews and telephone surveys tend to be expensive and time-consuming. In contrast, online surveys offer a flexible and convenient solution for both businesses conducting the research and the participants involved. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy full report here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Online Survey Software Market 2023-2027

The growth of the online survey software market faces significant challenges due to system integration and interoperability issues. As advanced technology emerges in various industries, seamless integration with existing IT infrastructure becomes essential. Technical problems during business operations can be costly and reduce efficiency in survey-based market research. Organizations using multiple mobile operating systems may experiece implementation issues. In the face of interoperability problems, users may consider open-source alternatives, potentially slowing the adoption of online survey software and affecting market growth.

The online survey software market is segmented by End-user (Retail, Financial services, Healthcare, Manufacturing, and Others), Type (Free and Paid), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The retail segment is expected to experience substantial market share growth during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the expanding role of retail within the global online survey software market. Retail businesses provide diverse solutions for collecting valuable feedback from customers and stakeholders. The global online survey software market has seen remarkable expansion, offering retailers numerous opportunities to leverage technological advancements and the rising need for more efficient data collection methods.

North America is expected to make a significant 30% contribution to the global market's growth from 2022 - 2027. North America's prominence in the global online survey software market is attributed to its advanced technological infrastructure and highly digitalized economy.

Key Companies in the online survey software market:

Alchemer LLC

Checkbox Survey Inc.

IdWeb Srl

LimeSurvey GmbH

Medallia Inc.

Methods Group LLC

NICEREPLY

Outside Software Inc.

Qualtrics LLC

QuestionPro Inc.

SAP SE

SmartSurvey Ltd.

SoGoSurvey LLC

Survey Monkey Inc.

Survey Planet LLC

Toluna Group

TYPEFORM SL

WorkTango Inc.

WorldAPP Inc.

Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd.

Online Survey Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.89% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 4.39 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 11.24 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 30% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alchemer LLC, Checkbox Survey Inc., IdWeb Srl, LimeSurvey GmbH, Medallia Inc., Methods Group LLC, NICEREPLY, Outside Software Inc., Qualtrics LLC, QuestionPro Inc., SAP SE, SmartSurvey Ltd., SoGoSurvey LLC, Survey Monkey Inc., Survey Planet LLC, Toluna Group, TYPEFORM SL, WorkTango Inc., WorldAPP Inc., and Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

TOC:

Executive Summary Market Landscape Market Sizing Historic Market Sizes Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation by End-User Market Segmentation by Type Market Segmentation by Geography Customer Landscape Geographic Landscape Drivers, Challenges, & Trends Company Landscape Company Analysis Appendix

