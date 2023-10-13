Online Survey Software Market size to grow by USD 4.39 billion between 2022 - 2027 | Market is Driven by Growing demand for real-time data collection and analysis- Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

13 Oct, 2023, 17:35 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Online Survey Software Market size is projected to increase by USD 4.39 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 11.89% during the forecast period. The global online survey software market has experienced substantial growth due to the increasing preference of companies for utilizing online surveys in their market research and customer feedback efforts. This surge in popularity can be attributed, in large part, to the cost-effectiveness of online surveys. Traditional methods like face-to-face interviews and telephone surveys tend to be expensive and time-consuming. In contrast, online surveys offer a flexible and convenient solution for both businesses conducting the research and the participants involved. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy full report here

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Online Survey Software Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Online Survey Software Market 2023-2027

The growth of the online survey software market faces significant challenges due to system integration and interoperability issues. As advanced technology emerges in various industries, seamless integration with existing IT infrastructure becomes essential. Technical problems during business operations can be costly and reduce efficiency in survey-based market research. Organizations using multiple mobile operating systems may experiece implementation issues. In the face of interoperability problems, users may consider open-source alternatives, potentially slowing the adoption of online survey software and affecting market growth.

Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read Free Sample PDF Report Now

The online survey software market is segmented by End-user (Retail, Financial services, Healthcare, Manufacturing, and Others), Type (Free and Paid), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). 

The retail segment is expected to experience substantial market share growth during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the expanding role of retail within the global online survey software market. Retail businesses provide diverse solutions for collecting valuable feedback from customers and stakeholders. The global online survey software market has seen remarkable expansion, offering retailers numerous opportunities to leverage technological advancements and the rising need for more efficient data collection methods.

North America is expected to make a significant 30% contribution to the global market's growth from 2022 - 2027. North America's prominence in the global online survey software market is attributed to its advanced technological infrastructure and highly digitalized economy.

View Free Sample Report for insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Key Companies in the online survey software market:

  • Alchemer LLC
  • Checkbox Survey Inc.
  • IdWeb Srl
  • LimeSurvey GmbH
  • Medallia Inc.
  • Methods Group LLC
  • NICEREPLY
  • Outside Software Inc.
  • Qualtrics LLC
  • QuestionPro Inc.
  • SAP SE
  • SmartSurvey Ltd.
  • SoGoSurvey LLC
  • Survey Monkey Inc.
  • Survey Planet LLC
  • Toluna Group
  • TYPEFORM SL
  • WorkTango Inc.
  • WorldAPP Inc.
  • Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd.

Related Reports:

Photogrammetry Software Market: The photogrammetry software market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.17% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 850.85 million.

Real Estate Software Market: The Real Estate Software Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.15% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 5,796.08 million.

Online Survey Software Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.89%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 4.39 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

11.24

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 30%

Key countries

US, China, India, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Alchemer LLC, Checkbox Survey Inc., IdWeb Srl, LimeSurvey GmbH, Medallia Inc., Methods Group LLC, NICEREPLY, Outside Software Inc., Qualtrics LLC, QuestionPro Inc., SAP SE, SmartSurvey Ltd., SoGoSurvey LLC, Survey Monkey Inc., Survey Planet LLC, Toluna Group, TYPEFORM SL, WorkTango Inc., WorldAPP Inc., and Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

TOC:

  1. Executive Summary
  2. Market Landscape
  3. Market Sizing
  4. Historic Market Sizes
  5. Five Forces Analysis
  6. Market Segmentation by End-User
  7. Market Segmentation by Type
  8. Market Segmentation by Geography
  9. Customer Landscape
  10. Geographic Landscape
  11. Drivers, Challenges, & Trends
  12. Company Landscape
  13. Company Analysis
  14. Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Aerostat Systems Market size to increase by USD 10.58 billion during 2022-2027| Better performance and cost benefits compared with geostationary satellites to drive the market growth- Technavio

Aerostat Systems Market size to increase by USD 10.58 billion during 2022-2027| Better performance and cost benefits compared with geostationary satellites to drive the market growth- Technavio

The Aerostat Systems Market size is expected to grow by USD 10.58 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of almost 15.07% during the forecast period. Better ...
Behavioral Rehabilitation Market to increase by USD 16.89 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Rising government initiatives drive the market growth- Technavio

Behavioral Rehabilitation Market to increase by USD 16.89 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Rising government initiatives drive the market growth- Technavio

The behavioral rehabilitation market size is expected to grow by USD 16.89 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.