Online Survey Software Market to grow at a CAGR of 9% by 2024|Evolving Opportunities with Cisco Systems Inc & Medallia Inc.|17000+ Technavio Reports

Feb 11, 2022, 05:30 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The online survey software market by End-user (Market research, Retail, Financial Services, Healthcare, and Others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" has been added to Technavio's offering. The online survey software market size will grow up to USD 2.64 billion, at a CAGR of 9.05% from 2019 to 2024 as per the latest market report by Technavio.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- Based on segmentation by End-user, which is the leading segment in the market?
The online survey software market share growth by the market research segment has been significant.
- What is the key trend in the market?
The rise in the volume of e-commerce transactions is one of the key trends in the market.
- Who are the top players in the market?
Cisco Systems Inc., Medallia Inc., QuestionPro Inc., SAP SE, SoGoSurvey LLC, Survey Planet LLC, Widgix LLC, Verdane Advisors AB, and Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd. are some of the major market participants.
- What are the key market drivers and challenges?
The increased use of online survey software among SMBS are notably supporting the online survey software market growth. On the other hand, factors such as system integration and interoperability issues have been identified as market challenges that limit the growth of market vendors.
- How big is the North American market?
33% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is a key market for online survey software in North America.
Online Survey Software Market 2020-2024: Scope
The online survey software market report covers the following areas:
- Online Survey Software Market Size
- Online Survey Software Market Trends
- Online Survey Software Market Industry Analysis
Online Survey Software Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
- End-user
- Market Research
- Retail
- Financial Services
- Healthcare
- Others
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
The online survey software market report by Technavio provides a comprehensive understanding of the subsegments of the target market to identify niche customer groups and demographic requirements. Furthermore, the report provides insights on all market segments, which can be used to deduce transformation patterns in consumer behavior in the coming years and improvise business plans.
Online Survey Software Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist online survey software market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the online survey software market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the online survey software market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of online survey software market vendors
Online Survey Software Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2019
Forecast period
2020-2024
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 9%
Market growth 2020-2024
USD 2.64 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
7.89
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
North America at 33%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Germany, UK, and India
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Cisco Systems Inc., Medallia Inc., QuestionPro Inc., SAP SE, SoGoSurvey LLC, Survey Planet LLC, Widgix LLC, Verdane Advisors AB, and Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Content
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End user
- Market research - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Retail - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Financial services - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by End user
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Competitive scenario
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Industry risks
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Medallia Inc.
- QuestionPro Inc.
- SAP SE
- SoGoSurvey LLC
- Survey Planet LLC
- Widgix LLC
- SVMK Inc.
- Verdane Advisors AB
- Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
