Online Survey Software Market to grow by USD 6.44 Billion (2025-2029), driven by real-time data analysis demand, Report on how AI is redefining market trends - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with market evolution powered by AI - The global online survey software market size is estimated to grow by USD 6.44 billion from 2025-2029, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of about 13.6% during the forecast period. Growing demand for real-time data collection and analysis is driving market growth, with a trend towards rise in adoption of AI and ML technologies in survey software. However, concerns regarding quality and accuracy of data poses a challenge. Key market players include Alchemer LLC, Checkbox Survey Inc., IdWeb Srl, LimeSurvey GmbH, Medallia Inc., Methods Group LLC, NICEREPLY, Outside Software Inc., Qualtrics LLC, QuestionPro Inc., SAP SE, SmartSurvey Ltd., SoGoSurvey LLC, Survey Monkey Inc., Survey Planet LLC, Toluna Group, TYPEFORM SL, WorkTango Inc., WorldAPP Inc., and Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Online Survey Software Market 2025-2029

AI-Powered Market Evolution Insights. Our comprehensive market report ready with the latest trends, growth opportunities, and strategic analysis- View Free Sample Report PDF

Forecast period 2025-2029 Base Year 2024 Historic Data 2019 - 2023 Segment Covered End-user (Retail, Financial services, Healthcare, Manufacturing, and Others), Application, Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa), and Type Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Alchemer LLC, Checkbox Survey Inc., IdWeb Srl, LimeSurvey GmbH, Medallia Inc., Methods Group LLC, NICEREPLY, Outside Software Inc., Qualtrics LLC, QuestionPro Inc., SAP SE, SmartSurvey Ltd., SoGoSurvey LLC, Survey Monkey Inc., Survey Planet LLC, Toluna Group, TYPEFORM SL, WorkTango Inc., WorldAPP Inc., and Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

Online Survey Software Market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing Internet penetration and active users. Healthcare, Surveys are now digital, with patient satisfaction surveys, public opinion polls, and customer feedback essential for businesses. Modern survey software is mobile responsive, offering data collection tools for e-commerce, SMEs, and large enterprises. Data analytics and visualization are key features, with enterprise-grade solutions offering real-time data analysis, machine learning, and predictive analytics. Social media integration, customer relationship management, and business intelligence are also important. AI and automation reduce survey fatigue, bias, and response analysis. Data security is crucial in the cloud segment, with remote working and digital touchpoints requiring communication and feedback collection tools. Free survey tools are available, but advanced analytics dashboards provide valuable customer insights for decision-making. High-speed internet enables clinical research in life sciences and human touch remains essential.

The online survey software market is experiencing notable growth due to the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) technologies. This trend is fueled by various factors, including the requirement for swift and precise survey data analysis, the demand for real-time insights, and the aim to improve the overall survey experience for participants. One key advantage of implementing AI and ML in survey software is the automation of data analysis. Traditional analysis methods can be laborious and error-prone, particularly when managing extensive datasets. By utilizing AI and ML algorithms, survey software can automatically process survey responses, detect trends, and generate valuable insights significantly faster than human analysts can.

Insights on how AI is driving innovation, efficiency, and market growth- Request Sample!

Market Challenges

Online Survey Software: Overcoming Challenges in Healthcare, Customer Feedback, and Business Online Survey Software has become essential for businesses in various sectors, including healthcare, customer feedback, employee engagement, and public opinion research. However, several challenges exist in implementing effective survey solutions. Firstly, healthcare organizations face challenges due to low internet penetration and active users. Modern survey software must be mobile responsive and accessible on social media to reach a broader audience. Data collection and data security are also crucial in this sector. Customer-centric businesses require real-time data collection and analysis for data-driven decision-making. Enterprise-grade survey software with advanced analytics dashboards, machine learning, and predictive analytics can provide valuable customer insights. SMEs and large enterprises in industries like airline and travel, e-commerce, and clinical research face similar challenges. They need survey software that integrates with CRM, BI, and social media, providing real-time data analysis and automation. Survey fatigue, bias reduction, and automated response analysis are essential features for effective survey software. Free survey tools may lack advanced features and data security. Data security, cloud segment, and machine learning are critical considerations for data-sensitive industries. In conclusion, online survey software is a digital tool that helps businesses collect and analyze data for customer insights, employee feedback, and decision-making. Challenges include internet penetration, social media integration, data security, and real-time data analysis. Modern survey software must be mobile-compatible, offer advanced analytics, and provide a human touch to overcome these challenges.

In the global online survey software market, the importance of collecting accurate and reliable data cannot be overstated. As businesses increasingly rely on online surveys to gather valuable insights from their customers, ensuring the quality of data becomes essential. Quality data is free from errors, inconsistencies, and bias, and in the context of online surveys, it means obtaining complete and representative responses from the target population. Failure to do so may result in incomplete or unreliable data, which could negatively impact decision-making processes. Therefore, it is crucial for organizations to invest in online survey software that guarantees data accuracy and reliability.

Insights into how AI is reshaping industries and driving growth- Download a Sample Report

Segment Overview

This online survey software market report extensively covers market segmentation by

End-user 1.1 Retail

1.2 Financial services

1.3 Healthcare

1.4 Manufacturing

1.5 Others Application 2.1 Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa Type

1.1 Retail- The retail segment is a significant and expanding sector within the global online survey software market. Retailers are increasingly relying on online survey software to obtain valuable customer insights, enhance the shopping experience, and boost operational efficiency. This technology enables retailers to gather real-time feedback from customers about product preferences, shopping experiences, and overall satisfaction. Additionally, online survey software facilitates market research and demographic data collection. Retailers can use mobile-friendly surveys to assess in-store experiences, including store layout, product display, staff interaction, and overall satisfaction. Amazon, Shopify, and Myntra are among the retailers utilizing online survey software to gather customer feedback and optimize their operations. Vendors like Survey Monkey and Qualtrics provide specialized online survey software for retail applications, offering user-friendly interfaces, customizable templates, and analytics tools. The benefits of online survey software, such as identifying pain points, addressing customer concerns, and improving logistics and fulfillment, are driving its adoption in the retail sector and fueling market growth during the forecast period.

Download complimentary Sample Report to gain insights into AI's impact on market dynamics, emerging trends, and future opportunities- including forecast (2025-2029) and historic data (2019 - 2023)

Research Analysis

Online Survey Software has become an essential digital tool for various sectors, including healthcare, to collect valuable feedback from customers, employees, and the public. With the increasing internet penetration and active internet users worldwide, the use of online surveys has become more prevalent. Social media platforms have also made it easier to reach a larger audience for surveys. Modern survey software is mobile responsive, allowing users to take surveys on their E-commerce sites or mobile devices. This data collection method provides real-time data analysis, enabling data-driven decision-making and customer insights for businesses, SMEs, and large enterprises alike. Online Survey Software offers various features, such as data analytics, data security, and enterprise-grade or individual-grade options. Patient satisfaction surveys, employee engagement surveys, and public opinion polls are just a few examples of how online surveys can be used to improve various aspects of an organization. The cloud segment of online survey software has gained popularity due to its flexibility and ease of use. It allows for secure data storage and real-time data access, making it an ideal solution for businesses that require quick decision-making based on customer feedback.

Market Research Overview

Online Survey Software: Unleashing Insights in the Digital Age Online survey software has revolutionized data collection and analysis in various sectors, including healthcare, customer feedback, employee engagement, and public opinion. With increasing internet penetration and active users, digital tools have become indispensable for businesses to gather valuable insights. Modern survey software offers mobile responsiveness, data analytics, and visualization tools for enterprise-grade and individual-grade users. Industries like healthcare, media, airline and travel, e-commerce, and SMEs leverage these digital solutions for data-driven decision-making, customer insights, and employee feedback. Real-time data collection, automation, predictive analytics, and social media integration are some advanced features that enable businesses to analyze customer satisfaction, large enterprises' performance, and public opinion in real-time. Machine learning and AI technologies further enhance survey software capabilities, reducing survey fatigue, bias, and response analysis. Cloud segment, data security, and remote working are essential considerations for businesses choosing online survey software. Mobile devices and digital touchpoints offer flexibility and convenience, while communication and feedback collection tools ensure a human touch. Clinical research and life sciences also benefit from these advanced digital tools.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

End-user

Retail



Financial Services



Healthcare



Manufacturing



Others

Application



Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

Type

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio