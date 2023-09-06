Online Sustainable Thrift Pioneer ShopGoodwill.com® Celebrates 20+ Years, Reaches $2 Billion Revenue Milestone, and Appoints a New Chief Operating Officer

SANTA ANA, Calif., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ShopGoodwill.com, the first and largest e-commerce auction platform created and operated by a nonprofit, is surpassing new thresholds with a strategy that creates opportunity and impacts cities across the country. Since inception, this initiative has also helped divert over 52 million items from landfills since 1999. In addition, it has helped Goodwill organizations generate more than $2 billion in revenue to support their mission of helping people find meaningful jobs through training and employment education opportunities.

ShopGoodwill.com brings together a variety of unique items that have been donated from 100+ Goodwills, representing more than 2,500+ Goodwill store organizations across the country. Tens of thousands of items, which include jewelry, collectibles, art, clothing, designer apparel and accessories, musical instruments, electronics, and more are available for auction or through their "buy now" feature.

ShopGoodwill.com was Goodwill's debut into the world of online resale and paved the way for the now-booming online thrift industry. More than 20 years later, ShopGoodwill.com has solidified its role as a critical revenue generator for the Goodwill network. The Marketplace receives nearly 30 million unique page views per week and ShopGoodwill.com has more than 3 million registered shoppers. Over 90% of an item's final purchase price goes back to that local community to support job placement programs and access to sustainable career pathways. In 2017, ShopGoodwill.com hit $500 million in revenue, surpassing $1 billion in 2021.

Newly appointed Chief Operating Officer, George Burt joins the team with over 20 years of leadership experience in retail operations and will continue to elevate the business through his deep understanding of technology and digital marketing strategies. George offers a unique blend of retail brick and mortar, e-commerce, and omnichannel expertise, and has led large scale teams and projects at many well know retail brands over his career, making him the perfect fit for this role. "The growth over the last five years has been incredible, and the future outlook for online thrifting is ever growing. ShopGoodwill.com will continue to expand, innovate and shine as a leader in the online thrift shopping space" says Burt.

About ShopGoodwill.com ShopGoodwill.com is the first e-commerce auction platform created, owned and operated by a nonprofit organization. The platform features the largest collection of items from 100+ Goodwills, representing more than 2,500+ Goodwill stores across the country.

The Marketplace was designed to provide an engaging online shopping destination that would further the Goodwill mission of helping people with training, education and employment opportunities. Goodwill organizations sell unique items on the Marketplace, including art, antiques, collectibles, apparel, jewelry, electronics and more. All revenue from these auction sales fund Goodwill's life-changing workforce development and job placement programs for people across the country.

Media Contact: Paige Beaubien | [email protected] | 651-322-0075

SOURCE ShopGoodwill.com