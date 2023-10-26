Online Therapy Services Market size to grow by USD 9.31 billion from 2021 to 2026, North America to account for 42% of market growth - Technavio

26 Oct, 2023, 15:45 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The online therapy services market is expected to grow by USD 9.31 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 27.7% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market has been segmented by application (residential use and commercial) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)). North America is estimated to contribute 42% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. For example, an important aspect of these reforms included expanding the Mental Health Parity Act of 1996 (MHPA) into the Mental Health and Substance Abuse Parity Act of 2008 (MHPAEA). This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read PDF Sample Report
7 Cups of Tea Co., American Well Corp., BreakThrough Counseling Services, Calmerry, CareMe Health, Cerebral Inc., CRN Solutions AB Corp., DocVita Inc., Felicity, Heart It Out, HopeQure Wellness Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Manochikitsa Online Counseling & Therapy, Mind Voyage, Priory, ReGain, TALKSPACE INC, TalktoAngel, Teladoc Health Inc., ThriveTalk, and Thriveworks Counseling
7 Cups of Tea Co. - The company offers online therapy services such as online therapy for depression, anxiety, relationships, LGBTQ+, and more.
Online Therapy Services Market: Segmentation Analysis
The online therapy services market share growth in the residential use segment will be significant during the forecast period. Residential use involves patients staying for 6 months to 12 months in a home setting.
"Besides analyzing the current market scenario, our report examines historic data from 2017 to 2021"- Technavio
Online Therapy Services Market: Market Dynamics
Key Drivers
- Surging adoption of smartphones coupled with increased preference for online services
- Strategic initiatives by market companies
- Rising prevalence of mental health disorders
The surging adoption of smartphones coupled with the increased preference for online services is a key factor driving market growth. Increasing uptake of broadband services has led to an increased number of online services, such as e.g. consulting services over the Internet.
Major Trend
The growing popularity of online healthcare services is a major trend in the market
What are the key data covered in this online therapy services market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the online therapy services market between 2021 and 2026.
- Precise estimation of the online therapy services market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the online therapy services market across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of online therapy services market companies.
ToC:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market Sizing
Historic Market Sizes
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation by Application
Market Segmentation by Geography
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
Drivers, Challenges, & Trends
Company Landscape
Company Analysis
Appendix
