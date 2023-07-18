Online therapy services market to grow by USD 9.31 billion from 2021 to 2026| American Well Corp., BreakThrough Counseling Services, Calmerry, and more to emerge as key players -Technavio

NEW YORK, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global online therapy services market size is estimated to increase by USD 9.31 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 27.7%.The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies, such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including 7 Cups of Tea Co., American Well Corp., BreakThrough Counseling Services, Calmerry, CareMe Health, Cerebral Inc., CRN Solutions AB Corp., DocVita Inc., Felicity, Heart it out, HopeQure Wellness Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Manochikitsa online counseling and Therapy, Mind Voyage, Priory, ReGain, TALKSPACE INC, TalktoAngel, Teladoc Health Inc., ThriveTalk, and Thriveworks Counseling. Download a Sample Report Now!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Online Therapy Services Market 2022-2026

Online therapy services market insights -

Vendors: 15+, Including 7 Cups of Tea Co., American Well Corp., BreakThrough Counseling Services, Calmerry, CareMe Health, Cerebral Inc., CRN Solutions AB Corp., DocVita Inc., Felicity, Heart it out, HopeQure Wellness Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Manochikitsa online counseling and Therapy, Mind Voyage, Priory, ReGain, TALKSPACE INC, TalktoAngel, Teladoc Health Inc., ThriveTalk, and Thriveworks Counseling, among others

: 15+, Including 7 Cups of Tea Co., American Well Corp., BreakThrough Counseling Services, Calmerry, CareMe Health, Cerebral Inc., CRN Solutions AB Corp., DocVita Inc., Felicity, Heart it out, HopeQure Wellness Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Manochikitsa online counseling and Therapy, Mind Voyage, Priory, ReGain, TALKSPACE INC, TalktoAngel, Teladoc Health Inc., ThriveTalk, and Thriveworks Counseling, among others Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Segments: Application (residential use and commercial) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW))

Major Drivers - The increasing preference for online services is driving the market growth. Online therapy services enable patients to consult with professionals remotely, which makes them cost-effective. The high penetration of smartphones and tablets and the rising consumer demand for customized services have increased the focus on online therapy services. Several vendors offer audio-visual and textual content compatible with smartphone devices. Therefore, high Internet penetration is expected to fuel market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Trends -The growing popularity of online healthcare services is an emerging market trend influencing online therapy services. Online healthcare services can be delivered through telephone or the Internet using email, online chats, or videoconferencing. They help improve access to healthcare for individuals that have health issues, especially those living in remote locations or underserved areas. Furthermore, the global online therapy services market is an emerging and highly competitive market that is marked by the presence of both established as well as new players. Hence, such challenges impede market growth during the forecast period.

Key challenges - The concerns related to lack of privacy are challenging the online therapy services market growth. Passive services can collect data using smartphone features such as GPS without the knowledge of the patient or provider. Therapy centers, clinics, and hospitals should use secure credentials to operate online. However, threats related to information security, unwarranted access, and patient data privacy have increased. These factors may hinder the growth of the global online therapy services market during the forecast period.

The online therapy services market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this online therapy services market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the online therapy services market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the online therapy services market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the online therapy services market across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and Rest of World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of online therapy services market vendors

Online therapy services market scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 27.7% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 9.31 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 27.2 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key countries US, Germany, UK, China, and India Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 7 Cups of Tea Co., American Well Corp., BreakThrough Counseling Services, Calmerry, CareMe Health, Cerebral Inc., CRN Solutions AB Corp., DocVita Inc., Felicity, Heart it out, HopeQure Wellness Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Manochikitsa online counseling and Therapy, Mind Voyage, Priory, ReGain, TALKSPACE INC, TalktoAngel, Teladoc Health Inc., ThriveTalk, and Thriveworks Counseling Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

