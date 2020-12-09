Online tool provides critical support for small businesses during COVID-19 pandemic

WASHINGTON, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This year has been extremely challenging for small businesses, but with the help of covid-sb.org, access to resources and one-on-one assistance is a simple click away. Created by America's SBDC and Association of Women's Business Centers, covid-sb.org is an easy-to-navigate website for small business owners to access an array of vital resources, including expert business advisors, to help cope with the challenges of the pandemic.

Funded by the CARES Act and the Small Business Administration, covid-sb.org consolidates the most reliable federal resources for small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, business owners don't have to sift through multiple websites to find the information they need.

Highlights of the website include the local assistance tool, which connects users with a vast network of business advisors who can provide tailored support and training on federal and local resources. The website also offers information about financial assistance, such as Paycheck Protection Program loan forgiveness, SBA funding options, and farm loans.

"Small business owners are resilient, but they need to know that they are not alone and help is there for them during this challenging time," said Tee Rowe, CEO of America's SBDC. "Our website connects owners with experienced advisors who are there to help every step of the way."

America's SBDC and Association of Women's Business Centers are committed to advocating for small businesses. While these two organizations manage covid-sb.org, the website wouldn't be possible without two additional partners: the SCORE volunteer network and Veterans Business Outreach Centers. Together, this coalition draws on the collective expertise of federal resource partners, the SBA, local business centers and small business experts to support the small business community. Although 2020 has been a year full of hardships, this collaboration provides crucial hope and support to small businesses — which serve as the backbone of the American economy.

About America's SBDC: America's SBDC represents America's nationwide network of Small Business Development Centers. There are nearly 1,000 local centers available to provide no-cost business consulting and low-cost training to new and existing businesses.

About Association of Women's Business Centers: AWBC works to secure economic justice and entrepreneurial opportunities for women by supporting and sustaining a national network of more than 100 Women's Business Centers.

