Online Toys and Games Retailing Market to record USD 16.04 Bn growth -- Driven by in-sync mobile and traditional games

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Online Toys and Games Retailing Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. According to the report, the market size will grow by USD 16.04 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.39% during the forecast period. The report considers various aspects such as the consumer base, adoption rate, average selling price, revenue generated by vendors, and various other factors to estimate the market size. Download Sample PDF Report Here to get an idea of the overall scope of the full report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Online Toys and Games Retailing Market 2022-2026

The global online toys and games retail market is highly fragmented, with the presence of several small and mid-size vendors. They are competitive in terms of their product offerings, quality, variety or innovation, and compliance. The global online toys and games retailing market is expected to experience considerable growth in terms of revenue during the forecast period due to easy access to distribution channels. Although easy access to the market is expected to make the market attractive for new entrants, the high capital requirement and strict regulatory controls and policies can limit their entry during the forecast period.

The report considers Aldi Stores Ltd., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Fat Brain Holdings LLC, Fishpond Ltd, Hamleys of London Ltd., Kidding Around NYC, Kohls Inc, Le Toys Van Inc, Mary Arnold Toys, Nordstrom Inc, Overstock.com Inc, Qurate Retail Inc., Target Corp., The BFL Group, The Walt Disney Co., TinToyArcade.com LLC, Tru Kids Brand, UncommonGoods LLC, and Walmart Inc. as major market participants.

In-sync mobile and traditional games have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, strict government regulations might hamper the market growth. The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The global online toys and games retailing market is segmented as below:

Product

Activity and Ride-on Toys



Infant and Pre-school Toys



Plush Toys



Games and Puzzles



Others

The market growth in the activity and ride-on toys segment will be significant over the forecast period. The segment is driven by the presence of prominent vendors offering innovative toys and the rise in disposable income of parents.

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



The Middle East and Africa

North America will emerge as a major market for online toys and games, occupying 36% of the global market share. The growth of the regional market is driven by the increasing number of consumers opting for online purchases of toys and games. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The online toys and games retailing market report covers the following areas:

Online Toys and Games Retailing Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist online toys and games retailing market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the online toys and games retailing market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the online toys and games retailing market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of online toys and games retailing market vendors

Related Reports:

Online Toys and Games Retailing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.39% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 16.04 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.48 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aldi Stores Ltd., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Fat Brain Holdings LLC, Fishpond Ltd, Hamleys of London Ltd., Kidding Around NYC, Kohls Inc, Le Toys Van Inc, Mary Arnold Toys, Nordstrom Inc, Overstock.com Inc, Qurate Retail Inc., Target Corp., The BFL Group, The Walt Disney Co., TinToyArcade.com LLC, Tru Kids Brand, UncommonGoods LLC, and Walmart Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Activity and ride-on toys - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Activity and ride-on toys - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Activity and ride-on toys - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Activity and ride-on toys - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Activity and ride-on toys - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Infant and pre-school toys - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Infant and pre-school toys - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Infant and pre-school toys - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Infant and pre-school toys - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Infant and pre-school toys - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Plush toys - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Plush toys - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Plush toys - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Plush toys - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Plush toys - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Games and puzzles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Games and puzzles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Games and puzzles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Games and puzzles - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Games and puzzles - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 49: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 50: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 52: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 60: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 82: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 83: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 84: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 85: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 90: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 92: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 94: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 95: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 96: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 97: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 98: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 99: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 100: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

Exhibit 101: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 102: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 103: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 104: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. - Segment focus

10.4 Amazon.com Inc.

Exhibit 105: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 106: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 107: Amazon.com Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 108: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 109: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Fat Brain Holdings LLC

Exhibit 110: Fat Brain Holdings LLC - Overview



Exhibit 111: Fat Brain Holdings LLC - Key offerings

10.6 Kohls Inc

Exhibit 112: Kohls Inc - Overview



Exhibit 113: Kohls Inc - Business segments



Exhibit 114: Kohls Inc - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: Kohls Inc - Segment focus

10.7 Nordstrom Inc

Exhibit 116: Nordstrom Inc - Overview



Exhibit 117: Nordstrom Inc - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Nordstrom Inc - Key news



Exhibit 119: Nordstrom Inc - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: Nordstrom Inc - Segment focus

10.8 Overstock.com Inc

Exhibit 121: Overstock.com Inc - Overview



Exhibit 122: Overstock.com Inc - Business segments



Exhibit 123: Overstock.com Inc - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: Overstock.com Inc - Segment focus

10.9 Target Corp.

Exhibit 125: Target Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Target Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: Target Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 128: Target Corp. - Key offerings

10.10 The Walt Disney Co.

Exhibit 129: The Walt Disney Co. - Overview



Exhibit 130: The Walt Disney Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 131: The Walt Disney Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: The Walt Disney Co. - Segment focus

10.11 TinToyArcade.com LLC

Exhibit 133: TinToyArcade.com LLC - Overview



Exhibit 134: TinToyArcade.com LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: TinToyArcade.com LLC - Key offerings

10.12 Walmart Inc.

Exhibit 136: Walmart Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 137: Walmart Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 138: Walmart Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 139: Walmart Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: Walmart Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 141: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 142: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 143: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 144: Research methodology



Exhibit 145: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 146: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 147: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio