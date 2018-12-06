Online Trading Academy Names Jim Lund as Vice President of Online Education

IRVINE, Calif., March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Online Trading Academy, a leader in investing and trading education, today announced the hire of Jim Lund as the new Vice President of Online Education. Since his hire three months ago, Lund has been spearheading efforts to develop and scale engaging learning experiences that help students acquire knowledge, build skills, and collaborate with each other. This marks the latest in a series of strategic hires and comprehensive investments in digital education tools and resources, reinforcing OTA's commitment to helping students achieve financial freedom and success.

Lund's background in Education Technology and Customer Success positions him strongly to design and operationalize world class learning in which anyone, anywhere can attend an Online Trading Academy class remotely. OTA's goal is for students to be able to take a course online and interact deeply in engaging ways that build lasting skills, at times and places that are convenient for them. Courses will feature easily digestible content that can be consumed in a setting. Logically sequenced learning activities will present information and scaffold practice exercises that are necessary in mastering OTA's patented Core Strategy.

"Jim embodies all of the qualities that make him a perfect fit for OTA and our students – smart, passionate, versatile and with a love for students," said Eyal Shahar, founder and CEO of Online Trading Academy. "His unique skill set and background in education technology will help us continuously evolve our approach to teaching in an empowering, innovative and impactful way. This is all in service to our students – to equip them with the tools and resources they need to achieve financial success."

Lund comes to OTA fresh off his time as Vice President of Education Success at MIND Research Institute, a NeuroScience social benefit organization. While at MIND, Jim focused on driving client success through best practice adoptions that featured innovative professional development for teachers, principals and district leaders across the nation.

"I am absolutely thrilled to join the OTA family and build upon the extraordinary success of our instructors and students. The fact is, new technologies are shaking up the way we learn and grow, and the way we design online courses at OTA will reflect those shifts," Lund said. "My number one focus is to help students achieve their own goals faster, more effectively and with higher success by creating an online education experience that meets them where they are on their learning journey."

Before his time at MIND, Lund held senior positions at several education technology companies including Apple, Pearson, and GuideK12. In each role, he evangelized the use of technology as a means of guiding the learner on their personal journey and empowering them with rich collaborative experiences.

ABOUT ONLINE TRADING ACADEMY

Online Trading Academy (OTA) is the world leader in education for investors looking to build life-changing skills to succeed in the financial and real estate markets. Their patented Core Strategy empowers traders and investors to make smarter investing decisions. Students learn under the guidance of experienced traders in a hands-on classroom setting with extensive online education resources. The courses are geared toward individual investors or traders, novice or experienced, who want to learn how to use the same tools and trading techniques as the professional traders on Wall Street. OTA has its roots in the largest trading floor in the Western US, founded in 1997. From a single location in Irvine, CA, Online Trading Academy has expanded to more than 48 worldwide campuses, and over 450,000 people have experienced OTA's education.

