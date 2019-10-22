Online Trading Academy Recognized for Outstanding Education Innovation and Work Culture

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Online Trading Academy, a leader in investing and trading education, recently garnered numerous leading industry awards and several nominations that recognize OTA's dedication to empowering students' financial futures. These awards reflect OTA's extensive investments in curriculum advancements, exceptional work environments, and relentless commitment to innovative financial education technologies that create a world-class learning environment for students.

"For over 22 years we have been driven by our commitment to providing effective and innovative learning opportunities for our students, with a deep awareness that each student has a unique learning path and goals," said Eyal Shahar, founder and CEO of Online Trading Academy. "Providing the best support and training for our employees and franchisees is also strongly rooted in our values, and we are humbled to be recognized for our collective work in inspiring our students' on their financial education journeys."

"These award wins and nominations mean the world to the OTA team," added Chief Operating Officer Gene Longobardi, "Everything we do at OTA is rooted in love and a desire to enrich the lives of our students and all of our team members. We are honored to see those efforts recognized in this way."

Over the last two months, OTA has received the following awards and recognitions:

Bronze Stevie Award : OTA was named the winner in the Technical Innovation of the Year category at the 16th Annual International Business Awards. The IBAs receive entries from various organizations globally and is the world's premier business awards program. OTA was recognized for technical innovations such as CliK, the only educational, analysis and trading interface on the market that was developed by educators specifically to help students.

: OTA was named the winner in the Technical Innovation of the Year category at the 16th Annual International Business Awards. The IBAs receive entries from various organizations globally and is the world's premier business awards program. OTA was recognized for technical innovations such as CliK, the only educational, analysis and trading interface on the market that was developed by educators specifically to help students. Best Global Forex Educator – Global Forex Awards : OTA won the award for best global forex educator, which celebrates advanced educational programs that real forex trading customers from around the world use.

: OTA won the award for best global forex educator, which celebrates advanced educational programs that real forex trading customers from around the world use. – Franchise Business Review: for the second year in a row OTA was named a top franchisor based on surveys of its franchisees. The surveys rate franchisees' satisfaction with OTA's leadership, support, training, and focus on core values.

Top Innovative Franchise – Franchise Business Review : For the second consecutive year, OTA was recognized as a top innovative franchise. The award recognizes OTA's innovative approach to education and franchise management.

: For the second consecutive year, OTA was recognized as a top innovative franchise. The award recognizes OTA's innovative approach to education and franchise management. Great Place to Work ® Award : For two years in a row, Online Trading Academy was certified as a great workplace in July 2018 and again in July 2019 by the independent analysts at Great Place to Work ® . Online Trading Academy earned this credential based on extensive ratings provided by its employees in anonymous surveys. OTA has also earned a Top Workplace designation in the Orange County Register's annual competition for five consecutive years from 2014 to 2018, with 2019 winners to be announced in December.

: For two years in a row, Online Trading Academy was certified as a great workplace in and again in by the independent analysts at Great Place to Work . Online Trading Academy earned this credential based on extensive ratings provided by its employees in anonymous surveys. OTA has also earned a Top Workplace designation in the Orange County Register's annual competition for five consecutive years from 2014 to 2018, with 2019 winners to be announced in December. Top Innovator of the Year – Orange County Business Journal : Eyal Shahar , CEO of OTA, was nominated as a top innovator by Orange County Business Journal for his outstanding innovations in the financial education technology space.

: , CEO of OTA, was nominated as a top innovator by Orange County Business Journal for his outstanding innovations in the financial education technology space. Benzinga FinTech awards: In light of the impressive education technology that OTA has developed to pave the future in financial markets for students, OTA has been nominated for best financial literary tool in the BZ awards.

OTA will host its 14th Annual Online Trading Academy International Conference on October 20-22, 2019, bringing together franchise owners, employees and instructors from around the world to cast the vision for the future and celebrate the academy's continued success, as exemplified by these awards.

ABOUT ONLINE TRADING ACADEMY

Online Trading Academy (OTA) is a world leader in education for investors looking to build life-changing skills designed to help make the right moves in the financial markets. OTA's patented Core Strategy is designed to help educate traders and investors to make smarter investing decisions. Students learn under the guidance of experienced traders in an interactive classroom setting with extensive online education resources. The courses are geared toward individual investors or traders, novice or experienced, who want to learn how to use similar tools and trading techniques as the professional traders on Wall Street. From a single location in Irvine, CA, Online Trading Academy has expanded to more than 48 worldwide campuses, and over 500,000 people have attended OTA's free half-day introductory class.

