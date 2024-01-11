Online Trading Pioneer Don Montanaro Appointed President of Firstrade

Former co-founder and CEO of TradeKing brings decades of experience to bolster and expand company offerings

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Firstrade, the leading online brokerage firm nearing its 40th anniversary, today announced the appointment of Don Montanaro as its new President.

Montanaro brings over 30 years of leadership experience, serving at the forefront of the retail trading industry with a background including strategic planning and execution, product, marketing and customer service leadership, risk management, and compliance with legal and regulatory requirements in brokerage and more broadly in the fintech sector.

"Don's proven leadership in the online brokerage industry is unparalleled, and we are thrilled to welcome him to the Firstrade team. A proven leader, Don possesses a vision for innovation that aligns perfectly with our mission," said John Liu, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Firstrade. "As we continue to grow, Don's expertise and knowledge will prove to be valuable ingredients in our success. We are excited to work alongside one of the industry's best."

In 1997, Don founded SURETRADE, a ground-breaking subsidiary of Quick & Reilly, which was acquired by Fleet Financial and later Bank of America. Among other innovations, SURETRADE was the first brokerage firm to answer client questions via chat channels, and beginning in 1998 was the first to provide AI-generated email answers to its clients. Don led SURETRADE's growth into one of the largest global online retail brokerage firms in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

In 2005 Montanaro founded TradeKing, driving more innovation in the retail trading industry. TradeKing was the first brokerage firm deploying social networking technologies to connect with clients, wherein Don was the first CEO of any financial services firm to interact directly and publicly with his clients and others in real time. Montanaro charted the company's business course, overseeing TradeKing through tremendous growth up through its successful sale to Ally Financial in 2016. Don earned his J.D. from The Catholic University of America's Columbus School of Law and his B.A. from The University of Notre Dame.

In his new role, Don will support current and new Firstrade clients, formulating business line strategies and driving growth initiatives for the company.

"Retail traders know they can trust Firstrade's trader-first mentality thanks to the company's 39-year track record. Amid the constantly evolving nature of the online brokerage industry, Firstrade empowers both new and seasoned investors with cutting-edge tools and features, always putting the client first," said Don Montanaro, President of Firstrade. "I am honored to assist in leading the company into its next phase, helping more and more people take control of their financial future."

About Firstrade

At Firstrade, "Clients' Experience First" remains our guiding principle. We champion our clients with exceptional service and cutting-edge financial solutions at the lowest cost.

Established in 1985, Firstrade stands as a leading online brokerage, offering commission-free trades on stocks, ETFs, options and mutual funds, complemented by a selection of fixed income products. Alongside its diverse product line, Firstrade provides no-fee IRA retirement services and advanced tools, empowering self-directed investors to confidently navigate their financial future. Firstrade is a registered member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). For more information, visit https://www.firstrade.com .

