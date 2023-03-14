Online trading platform market size to grow by USD 2.66 billion between 2021 and 2026; Growth driven by increasing opportunities and demand for online trading platforms in APAC - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global online trading platform market size is estimated to grow by USD 2.66 billion from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.67% during the forecast period. The market is driven by factors such as increasing opportunities and demand for online trading platforms in APAC, increasing digitalization globally, and the increasing demand for customized trading platforms from end-users. For more insights on the market size (2022 to 2026) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Online Trading Platform Market 2022-2026

Vendors in the market are trying to tap the growth potential in emerging markets such as APAC. They are developing advanced solutions for online trading to benefit companies engaged in trading activities to understand market trends in the region. The market is also witnessing an increase in the number of startups offering advanced trading solutions to help companies achieve optimal outcomes in trading. This increasing focus of vendors developing advanced product portfolios for online trading platforms in APAC will fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

What's New?

Recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Global Online Trading Platform Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (commissions and transaction fees) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market growth in the commissions segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is driven by increasing trading activities globally.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global online trading platform market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global online trading platform market.

North America will account for 31% of the market growth during the forecast period. Rapid urbanization and digitalization are driving the growth of the regional market. Also, the increasing focus on technology development, the growing focus on AI and machine learning tools, and the presence of prominent vendors are driving the growth of the online trading platform market in North America .

Global Online Trading Platform Market – Market Dynamics

Leading trends influencing the market

The adoption of machine learning and AI is identified as the key trend in the market.

The growing need for creating high-quality trading platforms is leading to the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) tools in online trading.

AI and ML tools help in analyzing and forecasting markets with accuracy and precision.

Machine learning tools identify and adapt to market trends to help individuals monitor many markets at the same time.

This trend is gaining prominence among vendors and is expected to positively influence the market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The limitations associated with online trading platforms are challenging the growth of the market.

Trading systems might face operational issues due to lack of connectivity and power loss.

Also, system quirks and computer crashes increase the damage caused to the trading process.

What are the key data covered in this online trading platform market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the online trading platform market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the online trading platform market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the online trading platform market industry across North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , APAC, and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of online trading platform market vendors

Online Trading Platform Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.67% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.66 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.45 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 31% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, France, and UK, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AAX Ltd., AlgoBulls Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Ally Financial Inc., Artezio LLC, Chetu Inc., Devexperts LLC, E Trade Financial Corp., EffectiveSoft Corp., Empirica, Eris Exchange LLC, ETNA Software Corp., Fidelity Investments Inc., The Huobi Global Platform, Interactive Brokers LLC, MarketAxess Holdings Inc., Merrill Lynch Life Agency Inc., Plus500 Ltd., Pragmatic Coders, Profile Systems and Software SA, TD Ameritrade Inc., and The Charles Schwab Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

