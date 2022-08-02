Online Trading Platform Market to Grow USD 2189.3 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.9% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India , Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Online Trading Platform Market is Segmented by Type (Commissions, Transaction Fees, Other Related Service Fees), by Application (Institutional Investors, Retail Investor): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2028.

The global Online Trading Platform market size is projected to reach USD 2189.3 Million by 2028, from USD 1560.1 Million in 2021, at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2022-2028.

Major factors driving the growth of Online Trading Platform market are:

The integration of trading platforms on smartphones and technological improvements are two significant factors anticipated to open up new Online Trading Platform market potential for key players.

Furthermore, the zero-commission trend adopted by the online trading platforms to attract young investors is expected to drive the online trading platform market growth.

Demand for online trading platforms is expected to rise as end customers, like the government and non-profitable banks, demand more specialized trading platforms.

Get Your Sample Today: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-5U5847/Global_Online_Trading_Platform

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE ONLINE TRADING PLATFORM MARKET:

The development and sophistication of mobile technologies have also altered the nature of online trading, with an increasing number of investors now using their smartphone or tablet to track market patterns and place orders. This factor is expected to drive the growth of online trading platforms. Many of the entry-level restrictions that traditionally surrounded the financial market have been eliminated by mobile technology. A global audience of investors may now communicate and discuss their most effective techniques because of conventions like social trading, which were made possible by it.

The trend of zero commission on trading is expected to further increase the growth of the online trading platform market. As mobile application brokers emerged with the goal of democratizing the stock market by giving novice investors easy access, zero commission became the norm. Utilizing order flow agreements with external liquidity providers is the strategy behind zero-commission trading. In exchange for a commission or charge depending on volume, zero-commission brokers would have agreements to forward their customers' trading orders to particular providers. Order flow agreements produced enough money to support the model of operation for the entire company.

Furthermore, the integration of AI in online trading platforms will continue to propel the online trading platform market. Retail investors may conduct research, investigate, comprehend, and make informed investment selections thanks to digital trading platforms using AI. An increasing number of trading platforms are using AI to help consumers execute deals at the best possible price. One of the things that consistently affects the retail engagement of new-age investors is the integration of trading platforms' APIs.

The expansion of digital platforms launching new goods and services to make investments available to underserved regions is being further fueled by the rising participation in the financial markets. More new-age investors today are looking for online trading platforms that provide a one-stop shop for all financial services. This opens the door for super applications that provide consumers a variety of services, from trading stocks, FDs, and mutual funds to applying for loans.

Browse The Table Of Contents And List Of Figures At: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-5U5847/global-online-trading-platform

ONLINE TRADING PLATFORM MARKET SHARE:

One of the market's fastest-growing regions is Asia Pacific. Banking and financial institutions are boosting their investments to embrace solutions for customized trading platforms in nations including China, Japan, India, Oceania, South Korea, and Southeast Asia. There are numerous suppliers of services and solutions for electronic trading platforms in these nations.

Get Regional Data: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Auto-5U5847/Global_Online_Trading_Platform

Key Companies:

Fidelity

TD Ameritrade

Ally Invest

E*TRADE

Interactive Brokers

Charles

Plus500

Merrill Edge

Huobi Group

MarketAxess

Tradestation

Bitstamp

EToro

BitPay

Eoption

AAX

Octagon Strategy Limited

ErisX

Blockstream

Bitfinex

Tradeweb

DigiFinex

Templum

Unchained Capital

Cezex

SIMEX

GSR

Xena Exchange

Tilde Trading

Kraken.

Inquire for Chapter Cost: https://reports.valuates.com/request/chaptercost/QYRE-Auto-5U5847/Global_Online_Trading_Platform

Buy Now for Single User + Covid-19 Impact : https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-5U5847&lic=single-user

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS:

- The global DSP (Demand-Side Platform) market size is projected to reach USD 36010 Million by 2027, from USD 9253 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 21.9% during 2021-2027.

- The global algorithmic trading market size was valued at US$ 12143 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 31494 million by 2028 registering a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.7% from 2021 to 2028.

- The global cryptocurrency market size was valued at USD 1.49 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 4.94 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.8% from 2021 to 2030.

- The global Trade Finance market size is projected to reach USD 11631260 Million by 2028, from USD 8014110 Million in 2021, at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2022-2028.

- The global trade surveillance systems market size was valued at USD 780.26 Million in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 2.25 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 14.2% from 2021 to 2028.

- The global Non Fungible Token (NFT) market size is projected to reach USD 7390.8 Million by 2028, from USD 1553.6 Million in 2021, at a CAGR of 24.4% during 2022-2028.

- The global Blockchain in Fintech market size is projected to reach USD 5163.7 Million by 2028, from USD 417.1 Million in 2021, at a CAGR of 42.6% during 2022-2028.

- Global Commodity Trading, Transaction, and Risk Management (CTRM) Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

- Global Digital Asset Trading Platform Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

- Global Offshore Trading Platform Market Research Report 2022

- Global Online Secondhand Trading Platform Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

- Global Online Stock Trading Platform Market Research Report 2022

- Global Online Brokers and Trading Platform Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

- Global Stock Exchanges Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

- Global Automated Trading Platform Market Research Report 2022

- Global Agricultural Products E-commerce Trading Platform Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

- Global Foreign Exchange Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

- Global Automated Algo Trading Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

- Global and United States High-frequency Trading Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028

- Global Blockchain Insurance Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

- The global fintech market size is projected to reach USD 16652680 Million by 2028 from USD 6588780 Million in 2021 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.9% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

- The global digital lending platform market size was valued at USD 5.58 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 20.31 Billion by 2027 growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.7% from 2020 to 2027.

- Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Digital Remittance market size is estimated to be worth USD 7528.6 Million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 19710 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 17.4% during the review period.

- The global Credit Insurance market size is projected to reach USD 14200 Million by 2028, from USD 12260 Million in 2021, at a CAGR of 2.1% during 2022-2028.

- The global Online Payment Gateway market size is projected to reach USD 6403.3 Million by 2027, from USD 2436.7 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 14.8% during 2021-2027.

- The global Payment Processing Solutions market size is projected to reach USD 52060 Million by 2027, from USD 33810 Million in 2020, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.9% during 2021-2027.

- The global Digital Asset Management Software market size is projected to reach USD 7113.3 Million by 2028, from USD 2660.8 Million in 2021, at a CAGR of 14.6% during 2022-2028.

- The letter of credit confirmation market was valued at USD 3918.8 million in 2020, and it is anticipated to reach USD 5094.7 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of about 2.72% during the forecast period (2021–2030).

- The global Digital Banking market size is projected to reach USD 30750 Million by 2027, from USD 9098.7 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 19.0% during 2021-2027.

Click here to see related reports on Online Trading Market

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports

[email protected]

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp: +91-9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

LinkedIn - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Valuates Reports