OnLine Transport Continues Streak of Acquisitions with A/T Transportation Deal

News provided by

OnLine Transport Inc.

14 Aug, 2023, 12:46 ET

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CCJ Top 250 Fleet, OnLine Transport Inc., an Indianapolis logistics and truckload company has purchased A/T Transportation and Automated Logistics, Inc based in Ferdinand, Indiana effective August 11, 2023, this marks the second acquisition of 2023, and the sixth acquisition since 2019.

This latest acquisition comes on the heels of Online Transport's acquisitions of Mustang Express and Ormsby Trucking based in El Paso, TX, Pleasant Trucking based in Connellsville, PA, Shoun Trucking based in Bristol, TN, and McCammon Trucking based in Hartford City, IN.    

"We are thrilled to welcome the highly-skilled professional drivers and non-driver associates of A/T Transportation into the Online Transport family. We are combining two award-winning fleets to provide world class service and capacity to our shipper partners and provide opportunities for our employees to grow. Having closed our sixth recent acquisition, we will continue the momentum and execution of our plan to become one of the largest asset-based logistics providers headquartered in Indiana. This will require OnLine to continue to pursue strategic acquisitions with other dry and refrigerated freight carriers and logistics providers." OnLine Transport CEO Kalvin Cook.

"The addition of A/T Transportation business is highly synergistic within our existing network, adding capacity, additional logistical services, as well as valuable new customer relationships." OnLine Transport Co-President Nick Pavilonis.

"The integration of a fleet that has been consistently recognized as the Carrier of the Year with MasterBrand Cabinets, with our fleet that was recognized as the 2022 Toyota Carrier of the Year is going to create one of the most highly-skilled truckload companies on the road today." Online Transport Co-President Bob Farrell.

About OnLine Transport Inc.

OnLine Transport is a national carrier and logistics company. The Online family of companies also includes asset-based divisions Frontier Transport and W.S. Thomas Transfer.  In addition to the asset-based divisions, OnLine operates freight brokerages Online Transport System and Frontier Logistics.  The corporate headquarters for OnLine is located in Greenfield, IN with terminals in Hartford City, IN, Logansport, IN, Jeffersonville, IN, Indianapolis, IN, Ferdinand, IN, Georgetown, KY, Knoxville, TN, Bristol, TN, Dublin, VA, Fairmont, WV, El Paso, TX, and Connellsville, PA.

About A/T Transportation

A/T Transportation is an asset-based truckload Company based in Ferdinand, IN.  Automated Logistics provides additional logistics solutions including warehousing solutions, freight brokering, and freight consolidation.

Contact
Chris Kothe, CFO
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE OnLine Transport Inc.

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.