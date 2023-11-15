Online Travel Agencies IT Spending Market is driven by the increase in the popularity of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) technologies in the travel industry - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a recent Technavio report titled Online Travel Agencies IT Spending Market Analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, Middle East and Africa - US, Canada, China, Germany, UK - Size and Forecast 2024-2028, Technavio uncovers the significance of IT investments in the world of online travel agencies. According to the research, 39% of the market growth will originate from North America, with the market size forecasted to increase by USD 2.66 billion from 2023 to 2028. Request sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Online Travel Agencies IT Spending Market 2024-2028
The market is driven by the increase in the popularity of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) technologies in the travel industry, the rise in adoption of voice search and virtual assistance, and the increasing consolidation of online travel agencies.

North America stands as the dominant force within the global online travel agencies IT spending market, with the United States and Canada emerging as the foremost revenue-generating nations. This prominence can be attributed to a confluence of factors, including the expanding demographic of baby boomers, the surging demand for micro-trips among working professionals, a growing appetite for multigenerational customized travel experiences, the proliferation of domestic tourist destinations, a remarkable upswing in disposable incomes, and an increasing commitment to leisure and travel expenditures.

These multifaceted dynamics are compelling online travel agencies to elevate their service offerings through the strategic adoption of cutting-edge technologies. As they embark on this journey of innovation, it is anticipated that the market in the North American region will experience substantial growth during the forecast period.

Technavio highlights the emerging trends of Online Travel Agencies IT Spending:

  • Dynamic IT solutions: A leading trend in the global online travel agencies IT spending market.
  • Innovative pricing methodology: Introduced by companies to maximize profits during peak seasons.
  • Pricing based on traveler numbers: Companies charge customers based on the volume of travelers to specific destinations.
  • Demand-driven pricing: Prices for hotels, flights, and amenities adjust according to travel demand.
  • Profitability boost: Dynamic pricing method yields higher profits compared to fixed pricing techniques.
  • Primary market driver: Dynamic pricing is set to play a central role in shaping the global online travel agency's IT spending market during the forecast period.

Prominent companies are actively immersing themselves in the trend.

Amadeus IT Group SA provides a range of online travel agencies IT spending solutions, including their New Skies integrated revenue generating platform and travel intelligent advertising services. Lemax d.o.o. specializes in online travel agencies IT spending, offering the Lemax online booking software. Dolphins Dynamics Ltd. offers Vamoos, a mobile travel app, as part of their IT spending solutions for online travel agencies. These companies contribute to the online travel agencies IT spending market by providing essential tools and platforms that enhance the efficiency and capabilities of travel agencies, allowing them to better serve their customers and stay competitive in the dynamic travel industry.

This online travel agencies IT spending market report extensively covers market segmentation by type (software spending, IT services spending, and hardware spending), End-user (large enterprises, and small and medium enterprises (SMEs)), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) and geography North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. Buy the full report here

The Online Travel Agencies IT Spending Market is expected to witness dynamic growth during the forecast period. It is driven by innovative technologies, dynamic pricing strategies, and the pursuit of enhanced customer experiences. As technological disruptions continue to shape the industry, the incorporation of automation and advanced IT solutions have become crucial for organizations to stay competitive and resilient.

The travel industry, with its embrace of digital-first approaches, is set to offer travelers increasingly sophisticated and immersive experiences. The future of online travel agencies is indeed promising, as they leverage IT spending to offer travelers more than just trips; they provide adventures and memories that last a lifetime.

Coverage

Companies Covered

  • DirectVision SRL
  • Oracle Corp.
  • Qtech Software Pvt. Ltd.
  • Sabre Corp.
  • Technoheaven
  • Tramada Systems Pty Ltd.
  • TravelCarma
  • Travelport LP
  • TravelSoft Corp.
  • WNS Holdings Ltd.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

