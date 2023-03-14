Online travel agencies IT spending market size to grow by USD 1.73 billion between 2021 and 2026; Amadeus IT Group SA, DirectVision SRL, among others identified as key vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global online travel agencies IT spending market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.73 billion from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.22% during the forecast period. The growth of the market is driven by factors such as increasing internet and smartphone penetration, increasing consolidation of online travel agencies, and differential packaging methods used by vendors. For more insights on the market size (2022 to 2026) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Online Travel Agencies IT Spending Market 2022-2026

The growth of the market is driven by the increasing internet and smartphone penetration. Governments in developed and developing countries are taking various initiatives to increase the accessibility of the internet to citizens. In addition, the rising adoption of smartphones has increased the number of internet users. This has encouraged online travel companies to launch innovative and user-friendly mobile applications to attract more customers. Some travel companies are partnering with mobile phone companies to provide special edition apps and offers for customers. All these factors are driving the growth of the market.

Global Online Travel Agencies IT spending Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (software spending, IT services spending, and hardware spending) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The growth of the market in the software spending segment will be significant during the forecast period. Many travel enterprises are adopting cloud-based IT solutions to reduce costs, improve flexibility, enhance customer service, and adopt advanced technologies. This is increasing the adoption of spending on software solutions for marketing, selling, serving, and operating functions among enterprises. These factors are driving the growth of the segment.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global online travel agencies IT spending market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global online travel agencies IT spending market.

North America will account for 39% of the market growth during the forecast period. Expanding baby boomer population, increasing significant growth in disposable incomes, and increasing expenditures in leisure and traveling activities are driving the growth of the regional market.

Global Online Travel Agencies IT spending Market – Market Dynamics

Leading trends influencing the market

The increasing adoption of online payment platforms is the key trend in the market.

Online payments are increasingly becoming popular among consumers.

Banks and financial institutions are securing their websites with secure socket layer certificates to benefit their customers.

Search engines such as Google continuously provide updates to create awareness among online users about the security offered by various websites and web pages.

All these factors are increasing the number of online transactions worldwide, which is expected to have a positive impact on market growth.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

Disruptions in travel demand is identified as the major challenge affecting the growth of the market.

Disruptions in travel happen due to various factors such as increase in airline pricing, hotel pricing, and natural calamities.

Many customers book tickets and other amenities, and later cancel these services due to various reasons.

During natural calamities, local governments impose restrictions on traveling.

Such instances create significant losses to vendors and negatively impact market growth.

What are the key data covered in this online travel agencies IT spending market report

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the online travel agencies IT spending market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the online travel agencies IT spending market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the online travel agencies IT spending market industry across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA

, , APAC, , and MEA A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of online travel agencies IT spending market vendors

The hotel and hospitality management software market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.59% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 1,176.2 million . The reduction in overall operational costs is a major factor driving the hotel and hospitality management software market growth, although factors such as the complications in changeover from the traditional system may impede the market growth.

is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.59% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by . The reduction in overall operational costs is a major factor driving the hotel and hospitality management software market growth, although factors such as the complications in changeover from the traditional system may impede the market growth. The travel and expense management software market size is expected to increase by USD 2.90 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.79%. The increasingly mobile workforce is notably driving the travel and expense management software market growth, although factors such as the growing threat from open-source travel and expense management solutions may impede the market growth.

