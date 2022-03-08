Online Travel Agencies IT Spending Market to record 14% Y-O-Y Growth in 2022|39% of Growth to Originate from North America |17000+ Technavio Reports

To understand more about Market Dynamics. Download our FREE sample report

The Online Travel Agencies IT Spending Market ia expected to increase by USD 1.73 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 15.22%. The market to record 14% Y-O-Y growth rate in 2022. 39% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for online travel agencies IT spending market in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Europe and APAC. The growing baby boomer population will facilitate the online travel agencies IT spending market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Product Insights and News-



The Online Travel Agencies IT Spending Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on product delivery through multiple distribution channels to compete in the market.

Amadeus IT Group SA is a public company that is headquartered in Spain. It is a global company that generated a revenue of USD 2667.72 million and had around 15418 employees. Its revenue from the global online travel agencies IT spending market contributes to its overall revenues, along with its other offerings, but is not a key revenue stream for the company.

. It is a global company that generated a revenue of and had around 15418 employees. Its revenue from the global online travel agencies IT spending market contributes to its overall revenues, along with its other offerings, but is not a key revenue stream for the company. Amadeus IT Group SA - The company offers versatile, travel-intelligent advertising services.

Latest Drivers & Challenges in the Market-

Online Travel Agencies IT Spending Market Driver:

Increasing internet and smartphone penetration:

The increasing internet and smartphone penetration are some of the key drivers supporting the online travel agencies IT spending market growth. Rapid technological advances increased the internet and smartphone penetration globally in the past decade, which played a vital role in the global online travel agencies IT spending market. Internet connectivity has become necessary in homes, offices, or public places. The governments of various countries, such as China, India, and others, provide free Wi-Fi networks for their citizens. With the evolution of smartphones and free Wi-Fi services, the use of the internet through mobile phones has been increasing significantly over the past decade. However, many key players in the market are trying to provide their mobile applications pre-loaded in the phones during sales, which are increasing the reach of their mobile applications

Online Travel Agencies IT Spending Market Challenges:

Disruptions in travel demand:

Disruptions in travel demand is one of the factors hindering the online travel agencies IT spending market growth. According to the weather conditions and other features, the price of the travel, stay, and food varies from place to place. Hence, it becomes difficult for vendors to offer efficient online travel booking services across multiple locations. Customers may book tickets and other amenities well in advance, which may later lead to cancellation due to various reasons. For instance, in 2020, most countries imposed lockdown globally due to COVID-19, which resulted in the cancellation of flights, travel bookings, hotel stays, and transfer facilities. Vendors across the world faced heavy losses due to such disruptions. These sudden disruptions adversely affect vendors in the market, as companies are liable to provide a refund for customers. Other disruptions, such as airline prices or government regulations, restrict travel to certain countries.

Online Travel Agencies IT Spending Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.22% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.73 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 14.00 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amadeus IT Group SA, DirectVision SRL, Fourth Dimension, mTrip, Oracle Corp., Pc Voyages 2000 Inc., Sabre GLBL Inc., Tramada Systems Pty Ltd., TravelCarma, and TravelSoft Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

***1. Executive Summary

**1.1 Market Overview

*Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1

*Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2

*Exhibit 03: Key Finding 3

*Exhibit 04: Key Finding 5

*Exhibit 05: Key Finding 6

*Exhibit 06: Key Finding 7

*Exhibit 07: Key Finding 8

***2. Market Landscape

**2.1 Market ecosystem

*2.1.1 Parent Market

*Exhibit 08 Parent market

*Exhibit 09: Market characteristics

**2.2 Value Chain Analysis

*Exhibit 10: Value Chain Analysis: IT consulting and other services

*2.2.1 Inputs

*2.2.2 Operations

*2.2.3 Marketing and sales

*2.2.4 Service

*2.2.5 Support activities

*2.2.6 Innovations

***3. Market Sizing

**3.1 Market definition

*Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

**3.2 Market segment analysis

*Exhibit 12: Market segments

**3.3 Market size 2021

**3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

*Exhibit 13: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 14: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

***4. Five Forces Analysis

**4.1 Five Forces Summary

*Exhibit 15: Five forces analysis 2021 - 2026

**4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

*Exhibit 16: Bargaining power of the buyer

**4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

*Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of the supplier

**4.4 Threat of new entrants

*Exhibit 18: Threat of new entrants

**4.5 Threat of substitutes

*Exhibit 19: Threat of substitutes

**4.6 Threat of rivalry

*Exhibit 20: Threat of rivalry

**4.7 Market condition

*Exhibit 21: Market condition - Five forces 2021

***5. Market Segmentation by Type

**5.1 Market segments

*Exhibit 22: TypeMarket share 2021 - 2026 (%)

**5.2 Comparison by Type

*Exhibit 23: Comparison by Type

**5.3 Software spending - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 24: Software spending - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 25: Software spending - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**5.4 IT services spending - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 26: IT services spending - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 27: IT services spending - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**5.5 Hardware spending - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 28: Hardware spending- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 29: Hardware spending Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**5.6 Market opportunity by Type

*Exhibit 30: Market opportunity by Type

***6. Customer landscape

*Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

**6.1 Overview

*Exhibit 31: Customer landscape

***7. Geographic Landscape

**7.1 Geographic segmentation

*Exhibit 32: Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

**7.2 Geographic comparison

*Exhibit 33: Geographic comparison

**7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 34: North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026($ million)

*Exhibit 35: North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**7.4 Europe- Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 36: Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 37: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026(%)

**7.5 APAC- Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 38: APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 39: APAC- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 40: South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 41: South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**7.7 MEA- Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 42: MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 43: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**7.8 Key leading countries

*Exhibit 44: Key leading countries

**7.9 Market opportunity by geography

*Exhibit 45: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

***8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

**8.1 Market drivers

*8.1.1 Increasing Internet and smartphone penetration

*8.1.2 Increasing consolidation of online travel agencies

*8.1.3 Differential packaging methods used by vendors

**8.2 Market challenges

*8.2.1 Disruptions in travel demand

*8.2.2 Global economic slowdown

*8.2.3 Threat from offline travel agencies

*Exhibit 46: Impact of drivers and challenges

**8.3 Market trends

*8.3.1 Increasing adoption of online payment platforms

*8.3.2 Expansion of low-cost carriers

*8.3.3 Dynamic cost-effective IT solutions

***9. Vendor Landscape

**9.1 Overview

*Exhibit 47: Vendor landscape

**9.2 Landscape disruption

*Exhibit 48: Landscape disruption

*Exhibit 49: Industry Risk

**9.3 Competitive Scenario

***10. Vendor Analysis

**10.1 Vendors covered

*Exhibit 50: Vendors covered

**10.2 Market positioning of vendors

*Exhibit 51: ?Market positioning of vendors?

**10.3 Amadeus IT Group SA

*Exhibit 52: Amadeus IT Group SA - Overview

*Exhibit 53: Amadeus IT Group SA - Business segments

*Exhibit 54: Amadeus IT Group SA - Key offerings

*Exhibit 55: Amadeus IT Group SA - Segment focus

**10.4 DirectVision SRL

*Exhibit 56: DirectVision SRL - Overview

*Exhibit 57: DirectVision SRL - Product and service

*Exhibit 58: DirectVision SRL - Key offerings

**10.5 Fourth Dimension

*Exhibit 59: Fourth Dimension - Overview

*Exhibit 60: Fourth Dimension - Product and service

*Exhibit 61: Fourth Dimension - Key offerings

**10.6 mTrip

*Exhibit 62: mTrip - Overview

*Exhibit 63: mTrip - Product and service

*Exhibit 64: mTrip - Key offerings

**10.7 Oracle Corp.

*Exhibit 65: Oracle Corp. - Overview

*Exhibit 66: Oracle Corp. - Business segments

*Exhibit 67: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 68: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus

**10.8 Pc Voyages 2000 Inc.

*Exhibit 69: Pc Voyages 2000 Inc. - Overview

*Exhibit 70: Pc Voyages 2000 Inc. - Product and service

*Exhibit 71: Pc Voyages 2000 Inc. - Key offerings

**10.9 Sabre GLBL Inc.

*Exhibit 72: Sabre GLBL Inc. - Overview

*Exhibit 73: Sabre GLBL Inc. - Business segments

*Exhibit 74: Sabre GLBL Inc. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 75: Sabre GLBL Inc. - Segment focus

**10.10 Tramada Systems Pty Ltd.

*Exhibit 76: Tramada Systems Pty Ltd. - Overview

*Exhibit 77: Tramada Systems Pty Ltd. - Product and service

*Exhibit 78: Tramada Systems Pty Ltd. - Key offerings

**10.11 TravelCarma

*Exhibit 79: TravelCarma - Overview

*Exhibit 80: TravelCarma - Product and service

*Exhibit 81: TravelCarma - Key offerings

**10.12 TravelSoft Corp.

*Exhibit 82: TravelSoft Corp. - Overview

*Exhibit 83: TravelSoft Corp. - Product and service

*Exhibit 84: TravelSoft Corp. - Key offerings

***11. Appendix

**11.1 Scope of the report

*11.1.1 Market definition

*11.1.2 Objectives

*11.1.3 Notes and caveats

**11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

*Exhibit 85: Currency conversion rates for US$?

**11.3 Research Methodology

*Exhibit 86: Research Methodology

*Exhibit 87: Validation techniques employed for market sizing?

*Exhibit 88: Information sources

**11.4 List of abbreviations

*Exhibit 89: List of abbreviations

