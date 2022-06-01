Online Travel Booking Platform Market: 36% of Growth to Originate from APAC | Global Market Trajectory & Analytics

The Online Travel Booking Platform Market Share is expected to increase by USD 943.60 billion from 2021 to 2026, with an accelerated CAGR of 14.64%- according to the recent market study by Technavio.

One of the key factors driving the global online travel booking platform market growth is the increasing internet and smartphone penetration due to the rapid technological advances.

The increasing adoption of online payment platforms is another factor supporting the online travel booking platform market share growth.

One of the key factors impeding the global online travel booking platform market growth is the disruptions in travel demand due to various issues such as airline pricing, hotel pricing, and natural calamities.

APAC will register the highest growth rate of 36% among the other regions. Therefore, the online travel booking platform market in APAC is expected to garner significant business opportunities for the vendors during the forecast period.

Therefore, the online travel booking platform market in APAC is expected to garner significant business opportunities for the vendors during the forecast period. The Online Travel Booking Platform market is expected to have Positive impact despite the spread of COVID-19 virus. In the short term, the market demand will show Superior growth.

As the business impact of COVID-19 is reducing, the Online Travel Booking Platform market is expected to have Positive & Superior growth.

The online travel booking platform market vendors should focus on grabbing business opportunities from the packages segment as it accounted for the largest market share in the base year.

Scope of the Report

Online Travel Booking Platform Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.64% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 943.60 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 13.45 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, France, India, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Airbnb Inc., Booking Holdings Inc., eDreams ODIGEO, Expedia Group Inc., Hostelworld.com Ltd., MakeMyTrip Ltd., Thomas Cook (India) Ltd., Trip.com Group Ltd., TripAdvisor LLC, and TUI AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Packages Booking Held the Largest Market Share

The online travel booking platform market share growth by the packages segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Vendors in the market, such as Expedia Group, Ctrip.com International, TripAdvisor, and MakeMyTrip, are increasingly competing to provide such packages at a more convenient cost and discounts for various domestic and international locations.

Families and older people prefer packages as they include all the necessary add-ons, and the entire trip is taken care of by the tour operators, which will further drive the growth in this segment.

APAC is Expected to Hold a Significant Share of the Market

36% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, India, and Japan are the key markets for online travel booking platforms in APAC.

Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

of the market in other regions. The significant increase in internet and smartphone penetration across countries such as China and India will facilitate the online travel booking platform market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Vendor Insights-

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Airbnb Inc.

Booking Holdings Inc.

eDreams ODIGEO

Expedia Group Inc.

Hostelworld.com Ltd.

MakeMyTrip Ltd.

Thomas Cook India Ltd.

Trip.com Group Ltd.

TripAdvisor LLC

TUI AG

The online travel booking platform market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as introducing low-budget plans to compete in the market.

Recent Developments

Airbnb Inc.- The company offers various online travel bookings such as rental homes, restaurants, and experiences.

The company offers various online travel bookings such as rental homes, restaurants, and experiences. Booking Holdings Inc.- The company offers online travel and related services through its various subsidiaries such as pricline.com, booking.com, KAYAK, Agoda, rentalcars.com, and OpenTable.

The company offers online travel and related services through its various subsidiaries such as pricline.com, booking.com, KAYAK, Agoda, rentalcars.com, and OpenTable. eDreams ODIGEO- The company offers tailored and custom travel plans under its brands such as eDreams, Opodo, GO Voyages, Travellink, and Liligo.

