Online Travel Booking Platform Market records a CAGR of 4.91% by 2026|Discover Company Insights in Technavio

Key Online Travel Booking Platform Report Highlights:

Market growth 2021-2026: USD 204.81 billion Growth momentum & CAGR: Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.91% YoY growth (%): -35.08% Performing market contribution: APAC at 34% Key consumer countries: US, China , UK, Germany , France , India , and Japan

Regional Market Analysis

During the projection period, APAC will account for 34% of the market's growth. In APAC, China, India, and Japan are the most important markets for internet travel booking systems. The market in APAC will increase at a quicker rate than the industry in other regions.

Over the forecast period, the significant increase in internet and smartphone penetration in countries such as China and India would aid the expansion of the online travel booking platform market in APAC.

Online Travel Booking Platform 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Airbnb Inc., Booking Holdings Inc., eDreams ODIGEO, Expedia Group Inc., Hostelworld.com Ltd., MakeMyTrip Ltd., Thomas Cook (India) Ltd., Trip.com Group Ltd., TripAdvisor LLC, TUI AG are some of the major market participants.

The vendors in the market are constantly focusing on broadening their product portfolio through expanding their product offerings. Additionally, vendors are focusing on expanding their presence in new regions.

For instance:

Hostelworld.com Ltd. offers various online travel bookings such as rental homes, restaurants, and experiences.

offers various online travel bookings such as rental homes, restaurants, and experiences. Booking Holdings Inc. offers online travel and related services through its various subsidiaries such as pricline.com, booking.com, KAYAK, Agoda, rentalcars.com, and OpenTable.

offers online travel and related services through its various subsidiaries such as pricline.com, booking.com, KAYAK, Agoda, rentalcars.com, and OpenTable. Expedia Group Inc. offers online booking services for flights, vacation packages, hotels, rail, rental cars, cruises through platforms such as Vrbo, Travelocity, trivago, Orbitz, and Egencia.

Key Market Drivers

Our analysts have extensively outlined the information on the key market drivers and their impact on the Online Travel Booking Platform.

Increasing internet and smartphone penetration :

The increased use of the internet through mobile phones has accelerated the expansion of the worldwide online travel booking platform industry, thanks to the availability of low-cost smartphones and free internet access. For example, due to the growing number of smartphone users and the availability of low-cost, high-speed internet connections, nations like India and China are seeing huge increases in internet penetration. During the projection period, factors such as smartphone manufacturers' desire to expand their operations in undeveloped or developing countries will fuel the market's growth.

The report also covers the following areas:

Online Travel Booking Platform Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist online travel booking platform market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the online travel booking platform market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the online travel booking platform market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of online travel booking platform market vendors

Online Travel Booking Platform Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.91% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 204.81 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) -35.08 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, France, India, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Airbnb Inc., Booking Holdings Inc., eDreams ODIGEO, Expedia Group Inc., Hostelworld.com Ltd., MakeMyTrip Ltd., Thomas Cook (India) Ltd., Trip.com Group Ltd., TripAdvisor LLC, and TUI AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

