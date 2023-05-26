Online Travel Booking Platform Market size to grow by USD 1,107.21 Billion from 2022 to 2027; Growth driven by the rising consolidation of online travel agencies - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The online travel booking platform market size is estimated to increase by USD 1,107.21 Billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 14.85% during the forecast. The growth of the market is driven by the rising consolidation of online travel agencies.

Online Travel Booking Platform Market– Market dynamics

Leading drivers - The rising consolidation of online travel agencies is notably driving the online travel booking platform market growth. The growth of the travel and tourism market has further intensified the competition in the market, which has led to various mergers and acquisitions. Market penetration will increase with the rise in the number of strategic alliances.

Key trends - Dynamic pricing is a key trend influencing the online travel booking platform market growth. Vendors use the dynamic pricing methodology to gain the maximum advantage of peak season bookings for certain locations. The use of the dynamic pricing technique will support the growth of the global online travel booking platform market during the forecast period.

Major challenges - The threat from offline travel agencies may challenge the online travel booking platform market growth. Offline travel agencies have a significant share of the global travel industry due to low awareness. These players are preferred by customers with low knowledge of the Internet. The presence of offline travel agents may pose a challenge to the growth of the global online travel booking platform market during the forecast period.

Online Travel Booking Platform Market - Customer landscape

Online Travel Booking Platform Market– Vendor analysis

Some of the major online travel booking platform market vendors are:

BlueStar Air Travel Services I Pvt. Ltd.

Booking Holdings Inc.

DirectVision SRL

eDreams ODIGEO

Expedia Group Inc.

Fareportal Inc

Happyeasygo Group

Hopper Inc.

Hostel World Group Plc

Kiwi.com sro

Lastminute.com NV

MakeMyTrip Ltd.

OneTwoTrip Ltd.

Thomas Cook India Ltd.

Travelopro

The online travel booking platform market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. The degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.

Vendor offerings -

airbnb.co.in- The company offers online travel booking platform such as air bnb platform for booking accomodations and hosting.

air.bookonbluestar.com- The company offers online travel booking platform services such as online air ticket booking.

bookingholdings.com- The company offers online travel booking platform such as Agoda for online accomodation booking.

wbe.travel- The company offers online travel booking platform such asB2B Booking platform.

edreamsodigeo.com- The company offers online travel booking platform such as eDreams.

Online Travel Booking Platform Market - Segmentation assessment

Online travel booking platform market is segmented as below:

Platform

Mobile/tablet



Desktop/laptop

Type

Packages



Direct

Region

North America



The U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Rest of Europe



APAC



China





India



Middle East & Africa

& Africa

Saudi Arabia





South Africa





Rest of the Middle East & Africa

&

South America



Argentina





Brazil





Chile

What are the key data covered in this Online Travel Booking Platform Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Online Travel Booking Platform Market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the Online Travel Booking Platform Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Online Travel Booking Platform Market industry across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Online Travel Booking Platform Market vendors

Online Travel Booking Platform Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.85% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1107.21 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 14.26 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Airbnb Inc., BlueStar Air Travel Services I Pvt. Ltd., Booking Holdings Inc., DirectVision SRL, eDreams ODIGEO, Expedia Group Inc., Fareportal Inc, Happyeasygo Group, Hopper Inc., Hostel World Group Plc, Kiwi.com sro, Lastminute.com NV, MakeMyTrip Ltd., OneTwoTrip Ltd., Thomas Cook India Ltd., Travelopro, Trip.com Group Ltd., TripAdvisor LLC, TUI AG, and Yatra Online Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

