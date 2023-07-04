Online Travel Booking Platform Market size to grow by USD 1,107.21 billion from 2022 to 2027|Rising consolidation of online travel agencies is one of the key drivers- Technavio

NEW YORK, July 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Online Travel Booking Platform Market size is estimated to grow by USD 1,107.21 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.85%. APAC will account for 38% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Another key region that contributes significantly to the growth of the global market is North America. Some of the key countries in North America which significantly contributed to the market growth include US and Canada. Factors such as the rising population of baby boomers, the increasing demand for micro trips, the growing demand for multigenerational customized travels, the increasing number of domestic tourist destinations, growth in disposable income, and the increasing expenditure in leisure and travel activities are expected to drive the global online travel booking platform in the region during the forecast period. For Comprehensive details on the market size of historic period(2017 to 2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) - View Sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Online Travel Booking Platform Market 2023-2027

Online Travel Booking Platform Market - Vendor Landscape

The online travel booking platform market is fragmented; the vendors are competing with competitors and are trying to get a greater market share. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major vendors have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning technological advances and the price of the products -The report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now

Online Travel Booking Platform Market - Market Dynamics

Major Drivers & Challenges-

The growing consolidation of online travel agencies is significantly driving the online travel booking platform market growth. Even though there are several vendors in the market which are competing against each other, there is significant growth in the market due to certain mergers and acquisitions. Several prominent vendors in the market are entering into a strategic partnership to dominate the market. Hence, such collaborations are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

The increasing competition from offline travel agencies may impede the market growth. Offline travel agencies are a major player in the global travel industry. Some customer segments, especially the baby boomer generation, prefer offline travel agencies as they are not keen on using new technologies as well as due to trust issues. Also, there is a growing preference for travel agents among the family segment for most of their trips. Hence, such factors are expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Key Trends-

Dynamic pricing is an emerging trend influencing the online travel booking platform market growth. In order to gain maximum market share in certain locations, several vendors in the market are using a dynamic pricing methodology. In a dynamic pricing approach, the vendors charge customers based on the average number of passengers to a particular destination. Hence, it offers vendors a competitive advantage to attract more tourists during the off-season. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Drivers, Trends and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

Company Profiles

The online travel booking platform market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Airbnb Inc., BlueStar Air Travel Services, Pvt. Ltd., Booking Holdings Inc., DirectVision SRL, eDreams ODIGEO, Expedia Group Inc., Fareportal Inc, Happyeasygo Group, Hopper Inc., Hostel World Group Plc, Kiwi.com sro, Lastminute.com NV, MakeMyTrip Ltd., OneTwoTrip Ltd., Thomas Cook India Ltd., Travelopro, Trip.com Group Ltd., TripAdvisor LLC, TUI AG, and Yatra Online Inc.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others.

Online Travel Booking Platform Market - Market Segmentation

The market is segmented by platform (mobile/tablet and desktop/laptop), type (packages and direct), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the mobile/tablet segment will be significant for the market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the rising penetration of smartphones and the increasing availability of many travel applications are significantly contributing to the market growth. As a result, several vendors in the market are upgrading their travel applications as well as adding new features to offer a personalized experience to customers. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the growth of this segment which in turn will fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports

The online travel agencies' IT spending market size is expected to increase by USD 1.73 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 15.22%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers online travel agencies' IT spending market segmentation by type (software spending, IT services spending, and hardware spending) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). The increasing internet and smartphone penetration is one of the key drivers supporting online travel agencies IT spending market growth.

The travel technologies market size is expected to increase by USD 3.70 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.67%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers the travel technologies market segmentation by product (GDS and airline and hospitality IT solutions) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America). One of the key factors driving growth in the travel technologies market is the increasing consolidation of online travel agencies.

Online Travel Booking Platform Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.85% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,107.21 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 14.26 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Airbnb Inc., BlueStar Air Travel Services I Pvt. Ltd., Booking Holdings Inc., DirectVision SRL, eDreams ODIGEO, Expedia Group Inc., Fareportal Inc, Happyeasygo Group, Hopper Inc., Hostel World Group Plc, Kiwi.com sro, Lastminute.com NV, MakeMyTrip Ltd., OneTwoTrip Ltd., Thomas Cook India Ltd., Travelopro, Trip.com Group Ltd., TripAdvisor LLC, TUI AG, and Yatra Online Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Platform



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global online travel booking platform market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global online travel booking platform market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Booking Platform Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Booking Platform Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Platform

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Platform - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Platform - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Platform

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Platform



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Platform

6.3 Mobile/tablet - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Mobile/tablet - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Mobile/tablet - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Mobile/tablet - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Mobile/tablet - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Desktop/laptop - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Desktop/laptop - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Desktop/laptop - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Desktop/laptop - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Desktop/laptop - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Platform

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Platform ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by Platform ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 44: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Packages - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on Packages - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Packages - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 50: Chart on Packages - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Packages - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Direct - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Direct - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Direct - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Direct - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Direct - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 56: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 58: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 59: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 61: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 65: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 77: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 83: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 91: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 93: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 97: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 101: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 103: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)



Exhibit 104: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 105: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 106: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 107: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 108: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 109: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 110: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Airbnb Inc.

Exhibit 111: Airbnb Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Airbnb Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Airbnb Inc. - Key offerings

12.4 BlueStar Air Travel Services I Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 114: BlueStar Air Travel Services I Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 115: BlueStar Air Travel Services I Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: BlueStar Air Travel Services I Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.5 Booking Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 117: Booking Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Booking Holdings Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 119: Booking Holdings Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: Booking Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

12.6 DirectVision SRL

Exhibit 121: DirectVision SRL - Overview



Exhibit 122: DirectVision SRL - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: DirectVision SRL - Key offerings

12.7 eDreams ODIGEO

Exhibit 124: eDreams ODIGEO - Overview



Exhibit 125: eDreams ODIGEO - Business segments



Exhibit 126: eDreams ODIGEO - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: eDreams ODIGEO - Segment focus

12.8 Expedia Group Inc.

Exhibit 128: Expedia Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Expedia Group Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 130: Expedia Group Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: Expedia Group Inc. - Segment focus

12.9 Fareportal Inc

Exhibit 132: Fareportal Inc - Overview



Exhibit 133: Fareportal Inc - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: Fareportal Inc - Key offerings

12.10 Happyeasygo Group

Exhibit 135: Happyeasygo Group - Overview



Exhibit 136: Happyeasygo Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: Happyeasygo Group - Key offerings

12.11 Hopper Inc.

Exhibit 138: Hopper Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 139: Hopper Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 140: Hopper Inc. - Key offerings

12.12 Hostel World Group Plc

Exhibit 141: Hostel World Group Plc - Overview



Exhibit 142: Hostel World Group Plc - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: Hostel World Group Plc - Key news



Exhibit 144: Hostel World Group Plc - Key offerings

12.13 Kiwi.com sro

Exhibit 145: Kiwi.com sro - Overview



Exhibit 146: Kiwi.com sro - Product / Service



Exhibit 147: Kiwi.com sro - Key offerings

12.14 Lastminute.com NV

Exhibit 148: Lastminute.com NV - Overview



Exhibit 149: Lastminute.com NV - Product / Service



Exhibit 150: Lastminute.com NV - Key offerings

12.15 MakeMyTrip Ltd.

Exhibit 151: MakeMyTrip Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 152: MakeMyTrip Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 153: MakeMyTrip Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 154: MakeMyTrip Ltd. - Segment focus

12.16 OneTwoTrip Ltd.

Exhibit 155: OneTwoTrip Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 156: OneTwoTrip Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 157: OneTwoTrip Ltd. - Key offerings

12.17 Thomas Cook India Ltd.

Exhibit 158: Thomas Cook India Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 159: Thomas Cook India Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 160: Thomas Cook India Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 161: Thomas Cook India Ltd. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 162: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 163: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 164: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 165: Research methodology



Exhibit 166: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 167: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 168: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio