Online Travel Market Size to Reach USD 1012890 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 7.5% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India , April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Online Travel Market is segmented by Type (Online Travel Agencies, Direct Travel Suppliers), by Application (Transportation, Travel Accommodation, Vacation Packages): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2028. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Travel Category.

The global Online Travel market size is projected to reach USD 1012890 Million by 2028, from USD 593480 Million in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.5% during 2022-2028.

Major factors driving the growth of the Online Travel Market:

The growth of the online travel market is expected to be fueled by factors such as increased internet penetration, rising disposable income, and government initiatives to promote tourism.

Get Your Sample Today: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-39L2923/Global_Online_Travel_Market

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GLOBAL ONLINE TRAVEL MARKET:

As the internet becomes more widely used, there is a growth in demand for online travel services. The majority of market end-users have access to mobile phones. Online travel is simple to access using devices and the internet. The demand for online travel is increasing as a result of innovative travel applications.

The population's disposable income has increased as a result of economic growth in recent years. As a result, people have more money to spend on vacations to different places. Furthermore, emerging markets are among the first to embrace online travel markets. As existing key players invest more, emerging countries have a lot of potential. Integration of big data will also result in new developments. Travelers can get a real-life tourism experience using VR and AR technologies. They can imagine and view destinations using augmented reality and virtual reality. More online trade bookings will benefit from these developments. Expansion leads to a surge in market investment.

People have been heavily exposed to social media sites since the internet's inception. Before making a purchase, people browse websites, gather detailed information, and review the required product or service. Furthermore, social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and travel blogs have become popular places for people to discuss their travel plans. During the forecast period, social media serves as a platform for online travel service providers to advertise their services and special offers for online bookings, resulting in an increase in the online travel market.

Moreover, during the forecast period, the online travel market is expected to be fueled by government initiatives to promote tourism. Many governments have developed their own online travel websites where citizens can book train and air tickets directly to their desired destinations.

Browse The Table Of Contents And List Of Figures At: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-39L2923/global-online-travel

ONLINE TRAVEL MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS:

Based on type, Online travel agencies are expected to be the most lucrative segment.

Based on application, Travel Accommodation is expected to be the most lucrative segment.

As the world has become more integrated, businesses have expanded their operations globally, and travel accommodation has become the largest contributor to the online travel market.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the most lucrative region. The rise of the middle class, increased disposable income, and increased Internet penetration are all factors contributing to the growth.

Inquire for Regional Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Auto-39L2923/Global_Online_Travel_Market

Key Companies:

Expedia

Priceline

TripAdvisor

Ctrip.Com International

Hostelworld

Hotel Urbano

Tourism

CheapOair.Com

Trivago

Thomas Cook

MakeMyTrip

AirGorilla

Hays Travel

Airbnb

Yatra Online

Alibaba

Tuniu

Inquire for Chapter Cost: https://reports.valuates.com/request/chaptercost/QYRE-Auto-39L2923/Global_Online_Travel_Market

Buy Now for Single User + Covid-19 Impact : https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-39L2923&lic=single-user

SIMILAR REPORTS:

- The global leisure travel market size was valued at USD 1,006.5 Billion in 2019, and is projected to reach USD 1,737.3 Billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 22.6% from 2021 to 2027.

- The global travel insurance market size was valued at USD 19.2 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 39.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.4% from 2020 to 2027.

- The global Business Travel Market size was valued at USD 695.9 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 2001.1 Billion by 2028 growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.2% from 2021-2028.

- The global medical tourism market size accounted for USD 104.68 Billion in 2019, and is projected to reach USD 273.72 Billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 12.8% from 2019 to 2027 in terms of value.

- The global Sports Tourism market size is projected to reach USD 2204220 Million by 2028, from USD 1564500 Million in 2021, at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2022-2028.

- Global Online Travel Agency (OTA) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

- Global Online Travel Sites Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

- Global Online Accommodation Booking Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

- Global Travel Application Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

- Global Travel Agencies Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

Click here to see related reports on Online Travel Market

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports

[email protected]

or U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp: +91-9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

LinkedIn - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

SOURCE Valuates Reports