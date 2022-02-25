Online Tutoring Market - 44% of Growth to Originate from APAC | STEM Courses Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation |17000+ Technavio Reports

Online Tutoring Market: the growing importance of STEM education to drive growth

The growing importance of STEM education among students, parents, and various educational stakeholders globally is a major factor driving the growth of the global online tutoring market. STEM integrates these subjects into a unified learning model based on real-world applications. It trains students to be skilled in job opportunities in the STEM field. Increasing job opportunities in the STEM field is one of the major reasons for the rising popularity of STEM courses among students globally. STEM job opportunities are expected to outpace the growth of non-STEM job opportunities during the forecast period.

Online Tutoring Market: Advanced technologies to be a major trend

Advanced technologies such as mobile apps and wearables are the recent trends in the global online tutoring market. The use of virtual reality (VR) in tutoring is creating a unique environment for studying. Along with the use of VR in online lessons, tutors are enhancing their sessions with various mobile apps. The proliferation of smartphones, coupled with the increasing penetration of the Internet, is fueling the demand for mobile learning apps. Furthermore, VR and smartwatches are expected to be the most popular technologies in virtual classrooms. The main benefit of these types of technologies is the ability to share content easily.

Online Tutoring Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the online tutoring market by Courses(STEM, Language courses, and Other courses) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

Revenue Generating Segment -. Online tutors such as Ambow Education, Club Z! Inc, and TAL Education Group offer various online STEM tutoring programs to help students excel in school academics and the standardized college entrance exams. The strong focus on the standardization of tests will further increase the competition among students, which will encourage them to join specialized STEM courses/test preparation online tutoring programs during the forecast period. Hence, the stem courses segment will be significant for revenue generation.

Regional Analysis - 44% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for online tutoring in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The availability of apps and wearables for online tutoring, the growing popularity of online microlearning, and the standardization of tests will facilitate the online tutoring market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

Exhibit 02: Market Characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis for educational services

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Operations

2.2.2.1 Pitching and profiling

2.2.2.2 Resourcing and communicating

2.2.2.3 Delivery and support

2.2.2.4 Connecting and innovating

2.2.2.5 Marketing and sales

2.2.2.6 Support activities

2.3.3 Innovations

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 07: Global market - Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5. Market Segmentation by Courses

5.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

STEM

Language courses

Other courses

The two segments have been ranked based on their market share in 2020. The STEM courses constituted the largest segment in 2020, while the smallest segment was Other Courses.

Exhibit 15: STEM - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Courses

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Courses

5.3 STEM- Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: STEM - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 18: STEM - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Language Courses - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Language Courses - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 20: Language Courses - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Other Courses - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Other Courses - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 22: Other Courses - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Courses

Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Courses

6. Customer landscape

Exhibit 24: Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

The regions covered in the report are:

APAC

Europe

North America

South America

MEA

North America ranked first as the largest market globally, while MEA accounted for the smallest market share in 2020

Exhibit 25: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 27: APAC- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 29: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 North America- Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 31: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32:North America- Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 35: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 36: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 37: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Growing importance of STEM education

8.1.2 Strong global demand for test preparation

8.1.3 Increasing focus on language learning

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Threat from open-source and private tutoring

8.2.2 Difficulties in developing and distributing digital content

8.2.3 Data security and privacy issues in online tutoring industry

Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Apps and wearables for online tutoring

8.3.2 Growing popularity of online microlearning

8.3.3 Standardization of tests

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 40: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

The potential for the disruption of the market landscape was moderate in 2020, and its threat is expected to remain unchanged by 2025.

Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 42: Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 43: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 44: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Ambow Education Holding Ltd.

Exhibit 45: Ambow Education Holding Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 46: Ambow Education Holding Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 47: Ambow Education Holding Ltd. – Key news

Exhibit 48: Ambow Education Holding Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 49: Ambow Education Holding Ltd. - Segment focus

10.4 China Distance Education Holdings Ltd.

Exhibit 50: China Distance Education Holdings Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 51: China Distance Education Holdings Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 52: China Distance Education Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 53: China Distance Education Holdings Ltd. - Segment focus

10.5 D2L Corp.

Exhibit 54: D2L Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 55: D2L Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 56: D2L Corp. – Key news

Exhibit 57: D2L Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 58: D2L Corp. - Segment focus

10.6 iTutorGroup

Exhibit 59: iTutorGroup - Overview

Exhibit 60: iTutorGroup - Product and service

Exhibit 61: iTutorGroup - Key offerings

10.7 K12 Inc.

Exhibit 62: K12 Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 63: K12 Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 64: K12 Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 Pearson Plc

Exhibit 65: Pearson Plc - Overview

Exhibit 66: Pearson Plc - Business segments

Exhibit 67: Pearson Plc – Key news

Exhibit 68: Pearson Plc - Key offerings

Exhibit 69: Pearson Plc - Segment focus

10.9 TAL Education Group

Exhibit 70: TAL Education Group - Overview

Exhibit 71: TAL Education Group - Business segments

Exhibit 72: TAL Education Group - Key offerings

Exhibit 73: TAL Education Group - Segment focus

10.10 Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 74: Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 75: Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd. - Business segments'

Exhibit 76: Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd. – Key news

Exhibit 77: Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 Varsity Tutors LLC

Exhibit 78: Varsity Tutors LLC - Overview

Exhibit 79: Varsity Tutors LLC - Product and service

Exhibit 80: Varsity Tutors LLC – Key news

Exhibit 81: Varsity Tutors LLC - Key offerings

10.12 Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 82: Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 83: Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 84: Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 85: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 86: Research Methodology

Exhibit 87: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 88: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 89: List of abbreviations

