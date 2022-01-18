Online Tutoring Market Size to Grow by USD 153.07 billion | Market Research Insights Highlight Growing Importance of STEM Education as Key Driver | Technavio

The online tutoring market covers the following areas:

Online Tutoring Market Sizing

Online Tutoring Market Forecast

Online Tutoring Market Analysis

Vendor Insights

The online tutoring market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product innovation to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Ambow Education Holding Ltd.

China Distance Education Holdings Ltd.

D2L Corp.

iTutorGroup

K12 Inc.

Pearson Plc

TAL Education Group

Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd.

Varsity Tutors LLC

Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd.

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC is expected to account for 44% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and India are the key countries for the online tutoring market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The availability of apps and wearables for online tutoring, the growing popularity of online microlearning, and the standardization of tests will drive the online tutoring market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

By courses, the STEM segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Countries such as China, India, the US, and the UK are increasingly focusing on STEM education to reduce the supply-demand gap in STEM-related job opportunities. Governments of various countries have emphasized the importance of STEM subjects. Moreover, entrance exams require sound knowledge in STEM subjects. The strong focus on the standardization of tests will further increase the competition among students. This will encourage students to join specialized STEM courses and test preparation online tutoring programs during the forecast period.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The growing importance of STEM education among students, parents, and various educational stakeholders globally is a major factor driving the growth of the online tutoring market. STEM integrates subjects into a unified learning model that is based on real-world applications. Rising job opportunities in STEM fields is one of the major reasons for the rising popularity of STEM courses during the forecast period.

The presence of free and open-source tutoring resources is posing a huge threat to the growth of the global online tutoring market. Therefore, consumers who cannot afford paid online tutoring services opt for free services offered by various open-source tutoring firms.

Online Tutoring Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 153.07 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 15.10 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key consumer countries China, US, India, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Ambow Education Holding Ltd., ArborBridge Inc., China Distance Education Holdings Ltd., Club Z! Inc, D2L Corp., Fleet Education Services Ltd., Growing Stars Inc., iTutorGroup, John Wiley & Sons Inc., K12 Inc., My Tutorweb Ltd., New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc., Pearson Plc, Preply Inc., Providence Equity Partners LLC, Sylvan Learning LLC, TAL Education Group, Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd., Varsity Tutors LLC, and Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

