Online tutoring market size to grow by USD 196.35 billion from 2022 to 2027: Growing importance of STEM education to drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global online tutoring market size is estimated to increase by USD 196.35 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 15.38% during the forecast period. The growing importance of STEM education is driving the global online tutoring market growth.

Leading driver

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Online Tutoring Market 2023-2027

The growing importance of STEM education is driving the global online tutoring market growth. STEM curriculum is based on four disciplines, namely science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. These subjects are integrated into a unified learning model based on real-world applications. STEM curriculum trains students on job-relevant skills. Therefore, the increasing number of STEM job opportunities, along with the rising competition in STEM competitive exams, will encourage more students to enroll in online tutoring services during the forecast period.

Key trends

Apps and wearables for online tutoring are key trends in the market. Tutors are using technologies such as VR and mobile apps for online sessions. The proliferation of smartphones, along with the increasing penetration of the Internet, has fueled the demand for mobile learning apps. VR devices and smartwatches can be used to share content easily. Therefore, more vendors are expected to integrate such technologies into their offerings during the forecast period.

Major challenges

The threat from open-source and private tutoring is challenging the global online tutoring market growth. Online tutoring vendors provide paid tutoring courses. However, many open-source online tutoring firms offer free programs. Hence, many price-sensitive consumers prefer free services offered by open-source tutoring firms. Therefore, the growing demand for open-source and private tutoring will hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Online tutoring market – Vendor analysis

Vendor landscape –

The global online tutoring market is fragmented, with the presence of several vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer online tutoring in the market are Ambow Education Holding Ltd., ArborBridge LLC, China Distance Education Holdings Ltd., Club Z Inc., D2L Corp., Fleet Education Services Ltd., Growing Stars Inc., iTutorGroup Ltd., John Wiley and Sons Inc., My Tutorweb Ltd., New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc., Nuevo Agora Centro De Estudios SL, Pearson Plc, Preply Inc, Stride Inc., Sylvan Learning LLC, TAL Education Group, Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd., Varsity Tutors LLC, and Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd. and others.

Vendor offerings -

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. - The company offers online tutoring, such as K-12 educational services.

- The company offers online tutoring, such as K-12 educational services. ArborBridge LLC - The company offers online tutoring for SAT and ACT coaching.

The company offers online tutoring for SAT and ACT coaching. China Distance Education Holdings Ltd. - The company offers online tutoring for accounting, healthcare, engineering, and construction.

Online tutoring market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on courses (STEM, language courses, and other courses), platform (desktop tutoring and mobile tutoring).

The STEM segment will account for a significant share of the market growth during the forecast period. It includes tutoring services in STEM subjects for K-12 and higher education students. Countries such as China , India , the US, and the UK are focusing on STEM education to reduce the supply-demand gap in STEM-related jobs. Such initiatives will drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global online tutoring market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global online tutoring market.

APAC is expected to account for 47% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China , India , and Japan are the key countries in the online tutoring market in the region. Some of the major vendors offering online tutoring services in the region are Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (Ambow Education), BYJU's (Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd.), China Distance Education Holdings Ltd. (China Distance Education), iTutorGroup, New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc. (New Oriental Education), TAL Education Group, and Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd. (Vedantu).

What are the key data covered in this online tutoring market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the online tutoring market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the online tutoring market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the online tutoring market across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of online tutoring market vendors

Online Tutoring Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.38% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 196.35 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 15.03 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 47% Key countries US, China,Germany, and UK, Canada, Mexico, Italy, Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Ambow Education Holding Ltd., ArborBridge LLC, China Distance Education Holdings Ltd., Club Z Inc., D2L Corp., Fleet Education Services Ltd., Growing Stars Inc., iTutorGroup Ltd., John Wiley and Sons Inc., My Tutorweb Ltd., New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc., Nuevo Agora Centro De Estudios SL, Pearson Plc, Preply Inc, Stride Inc., Sylvan Learning LLC, TAL Education Group, Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd., Varsity Tutors LLC, and Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global online tutoring market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Course Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Platform Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Courses

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Courses

6.3 STEM - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Language courses - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Other courses - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Market opportunity by Courses

7 Market Segmentation by Platform

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Platform

7.3 Desktop tutoring - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Mobile tutoring - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Platform

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.14 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Ambow Education Holding Ltd.

12.4 ArborBridge LLC

12.5 China Distance Education Holdings Ltd.

12.6 Club Z Inc.

12.7 D2L Corp.

12.8 Fleet Education Services Ltd.

12.9 Growing Stars Inc.

12.10 iTutorGroup Ltd.

12.11 John Wiley and Sons Inc.

12.12 Pearson Plc

12.13 Stride Inc.

12.14 TAL Education Group

12.15 Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd.

12.16 Varsity Tutors LLC

12.17 Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

