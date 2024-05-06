Online Tutoring Market size to record USD 196.35 billion growth from 2023-2027, Apps and wearables for online tutoring is one of the key market trends, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global online tutoring market size is estimated to grow by USD 196.35 billion from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. This growth is expected to occur at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.38% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Online Tutoring Market 2023-2027

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2022 Forecast period 2023-2027 Historic Data for 2017 - 2021 Segments Covered Courses (STEM, Language courses, and Other courses) and Platform (Desktop tutoring and Mobile tutoring) Key Companies Covered Ambow Education Holding Ltd., ArborBridge LLC, China Distance Education Holdings Ltd., Club Z Inc., D2L Corp., Fleet Education Services Ltd., Growing Stars Inc., iTutorGroup Ltd., John Wiley and Sons Inc., My Tutorweb Ltd., New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc., Nuevo Agora Centro De Estudios SL, Pearson Plc, Preply Inc, Stride Inc., Sylvan Learning LLC, TAL Education Group, Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd., Varsity Tutors LLC, and Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd. Regions Covered APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Key Trends Fueling Growth

Apps and wearables for online tutoring:

Recent trends in the global online tutoring market include the adoption of advanced technologies like mobile apps and wearables. Virtual reality (VR) is revolutionizing tutoring by providing a unique study environment. Mobile learning apps are gaining popularity due to the widespread use of smartphones and internet access.



For example, Vedantu offers a comprehensive app featuring subject materials, practice tests, and interactive features like text-to-speech and speech-to-text. Similarly, BYJU'S provides tutoring courses from classes 4 to 12 and test preparation courses through its mobile app.



VR and smartwatches are anticipated to dominate virtual classrooms, facilitating easy content sharing and keeping users constantly connected. The seamless integration of smartwatches with other devices like smartphones enhances the convenience of online tutoring.



As a result, more vendors are expected to integrate such technologies into their systems in the coming years to meet the growing demand.

Major Challenges:

Threat from open-source and private tutoring

The rise of free open-source tutoring platforms is threatening the paid online tutoring market. While companies like Ambow Education and iTutorGroup offer paid courses, free alternatives attract users unable to afford premium services. Additionally, private tutoring remains popular despite its cost, as parents and students value personalized attention and flexible pacing, lacking in online formats.



Private tutors adapt teaching methods to individual learning styles, a feature absent in online tutoring's standardized approach. Consequently, students favor private tutoring for its tailored support. These trends indicate challenges ahead for the global online tutoring market as demand shifts towards free and personalized alternatives.

Segmentation Overview

Courses 1.1 STEM

1.2 Language courses

1.3 Other courses Platform 2.1 Desktop tutoring

2.2 Mobile tutoring Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 STEM - The market share of STEM education, covering science, tech, engineering, and math, is set to grow notably. Countries like China, India, US, and UK are keen on enhancing STEM education to meet job demands. This rise started in 2017 at $64.06 billion, continuing till 2021. In India, exams like JEE and NEET-UG require STEM knowledge for engineering and medical admissions. Hence, online tutors like Ambow Education, Club Z! Inc, and TAL Education Group provide STEM tutoring. Standardized exams drive competition, pushing students towards STEM tutoring programs.

Analyst Review

The online tutoring market is witnessing significant growth, driven by factors like geographical reach, flexible learning methods, and the increasing demand from both school students and corporate professionals. Partnerships and collaborations between mobile app developers, content providers, and smart learning solutions are facilitating continuous technological advancements. Portable communication devices' connectivity enables seamless access to digital teaching resources, supported by government initiatives.

Qualified, trained teachers leverage distance learning policies to provide effective online teaching across various subjects. AI-driven platforms cater to the on-demand segment, especially during the coronavirus pandemic, which led to nationwide school closures. E-learning portals offer personalized instructions through video conferencing and screen sharing, enhancing students' study habits and academic performance.

The market encompasses various tutoring styles, including subject tutoring, homework assistance, and skill trades. Flexibility in scheduling accommodates learners with hectic schedules or remote locations. Online education services aim for affordability and accessibility, particularly benefiting lower-income families. With investments from startups and the proliferation of e-learning platforms, the online tutoring market is poised for continuous growth, offering customized learning solutions for a diverse range of learners worldwide.

Market Overview

Online tutoring services offer accessible education solutions globally. Geographical location is no longer a barrier with online learning methods. Students can adapt their lifestyle while accessing educational resources. Businesses recognize the potential of online tutoring, investing in finance and infrastructure. Music education thrives through virtual platforms. Reliable internet connection ensures seamless learning experiences. In-person sessions remain valuable for some, complementing online resources. Interactive whiteboards enhance engagement, facilitating dynamic learning environments.

Key Topics Covered:

