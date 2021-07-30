Online Tutoring Services Market in US 2021-2025 | Analyzing growth in Education Services Industry | Technavio
Jul 30, 2021, 10:00 ET
NEW YORK, July 30, 2021
The body masks market research report has been recently published by Technavio. As per this exclusive market research report, the increase in tutoring support for test preparation services will impact the market positively during the forecast period. However, the lack of personal connection with students might hamper the market growth. As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the online tutoring services market in the US 2021-2025 market is expected to have Positive & Superior growth.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the online tutoring services market can now be gained through our report.
Impact of COVID-19
With the gradual recovery of markets from the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, the education services industry is likely to witness a negative impact during the forecast period.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- Based on segmentation by product, which is the leading segment in the market?
Based on the product, the test preparation service segment witnessed maximum growth in 2020.
- What are the major trends in the market?
The flexibility offered by online tutoring is one of the major trends in the market.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period.
- Who are the top players in the market?
ArborBridge Inc., BenchPrep, Chegg Inc., Club Z! Inc., Fleet Education Services Ltd., Graham Holdings Co., Pearson Plc, TutaPoint LLC, Tutor.com Inc., and Zovio Inc. are the top players in the market.
- What are the key market drivers and challenges?
The market is driven by the increase in tutoring support for test preparation services. However, the lack of personal connection with students will challenge market growth.
Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
Global Online Tutoring Market - Global online tutoring market is segmented by courses (STEM, language courses, and other courses) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
Global K-12 Online Tutoring Market - GlobalK-12 online tutoring market is segmented by type (structured tutoring and on-demand tutoring), course type (assessments and subjects), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ArborBridge Inc., BenchPrep, Chegg Inc., Club Z! Inc., Fleet Education Services Ltd., Graham Holdings Co., Pearson Plc, TutaPoint LLC, Tutor.com Inc., and Zovio Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the increase in tutoring support for test preparation services will offer immense growth opportunities, the lack of personal connection with students is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this online tutoring services market in us forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Online Tutoring Services Market in US 2021-2025: Segmentation
Online Tutoring Services Market in US is segmented as below:
- Product
- Test Preparation Service
- Subject Tutoring Service
- End-user
- Higher Education Institutes
- K-12 Schools
Online Tutoring Services Market in US 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The online tutoring services market report covers the following areas:
- Online Tutoring Services Market in US Size
- Online Tutoring Services Market in US Trends
- Online Tutoring Services Market in US Industry Analysis
This study identifies the flexibility offered by online tutoring as one of the prime reasons driving the Online Tutoring Services Market in US growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Online Tutoring Services Market in US 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist the online tutoring services market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the online tutoring services market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the online tutoring services market in US
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the online tutoring services market vendors
