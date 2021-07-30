Online Tutoring Services Market in US 2021-2025 | Analyzing growth in Education Services Industry | Technavio

COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the online tutoring services market can now be gained through our report.

Download Our Sample Report Now!

Impact of COVID-19

With the gradual recovery of markets from the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, the education services industry is likely to witness a negative impact during the forecast period.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by product, which is the leading segment in the market?

Based on the product, the test preparation service segment witnessed maximum growth in 2020.

Based on the product, the test preparation service segment witnessed maximum growth in 2020. What are the major trends in the market?

The flexibility offered by online tutoring is one of the major trends in the market.

The flexibility offered by online tutoring is one of the major trends in the market. At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period.

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period. Who are the top players in the market?

ArborBridge Inc., BenchPrep, Chegg Inc., Club Z! Inc., Fleet Education Services Ltd., Graham Holdings Co., Pearson Plc, TutaPoint LLC, Tutor.com Inc., and Zovio Inc. are the top players in the market.

ArborBridge Inc., BenchPrep, Chegg Inc., Club Z! Inc., Fleet Education Services Ltd., Graham Holdings Co., Pearson Plc, TutaPoint LLC, Tutor.com Inc., and Zovio Inc. are the top players in the market. What are the key market drivers and challenges?

The market is driven by the increase in tutoring support for test preparation services. However, the lack of personal connection with students will challenge market growth.

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Global Online Tutoring Market - Global online tutoring market is segmented by courses (STEM, language courses, and other courses) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global K-12 Online Tutoring Market - GlobalK-12 online tutoring market is segmented by type (structured tutoring and on-demand tutoring), course type (assessments and subjects), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ArborBridge Inc., BenchPrep, Chegg Inc., Club Z! Inc., Fleet Education Services Ltd., Graham Holdings Co., Pearson Plc, TutaPoint LLC, Tutor.com Inc., and Zovio Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the increase in tutoring support for test preparation services will offer immense growth opportunities, the lack of personal connection with students is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this online tutoring services market in us forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Online Tutoring Services Market in US 2021-2025: Segmentation

Online Tutoring Services Market in US is segmented as below:

Product

Test Preparation Service



Subject Tutoring Service

End-user

Higher Education Institutes



K-12 Schools

Find our Comprehensive Online Tutoring Services Market in US Report Right Here: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40433

Online Tutoring Services Market in US 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The online tutoring services market report covers the following areas:

Online Tutoring Services Market in US Size

Online Tutoring Services Market in US Trends

Online Tutoring Services Market in US Industry Analysis

This study identifies the flexibility offered by online tutoring as one of the prime reasons driving the Online Tutoring Services Market in US growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Online Tutoring Services Market in US 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist the online tutoring services market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the online tutoring services market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the online tutoring services market in US

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the online tutoring services market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Test preparation service - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Subject tutoring service - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Higher education institutes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

K-12 schools - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Customer landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

ArborBridge Inc.

BenchPrep

Chegg Inc.

Club Z! Inc.

Fleet Education Services Ltd.

Graham Holdings Co.

Pearson Plc

TutaPoint LLC

Tutor.com Inc.

Zovio Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report: www.technavio.com/report/online-tutoring-services-market-in-the-us-industry-analysis

Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/online-tutoring-servicesmarket

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com

