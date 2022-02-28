Online Tutoring Services Market Size in India to Grow by USD 14.76 Bn| Increasing expenditure on tutoring to boost market growth| Technavio

Feb 28, 2022, 21:15 ET
NEW YORK , Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The online tutoring services market in India is set to grow by USD 14.76 bn from 2020 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 15.96% during the forecast period.
The report on the online tutoring services market in India provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report identifies increasing expenditure on tutoring as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the Online Tutoring Services Market In India is segmented by end-user (higher education and K-12) and Courses (STEM courses, language courses, and other courses).
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The online tutoring services market in India covers the following areas:
Online Tutoring Services Market In India Sizing
Online Tutoring Services Market In India Forecast
Online Tutoring Services Market In India Analysis
Vendor Landscape
The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying different organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Some of the key vendors are:
- Aakash Educational Services Ltd.
- Chegg Inc.
- Gyankosh Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
- Individual Learning Pvt. Ltd.
- Khan Academy Inc.
- TeacherOn.com
- Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd.
- ThinkVidya Learning Pvt. Ltd.
- Tute Education Ltd.
- Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd.
Latest Trends, Driving the Online Tutoring Services Market in India
- Market Driver:
- Increasing expenditure on tutoring:
The increased awareness of education among students and parents has resulted in an increase in the cost of online tutoring. Students are spending more money in order to get top grades in competitive exams. The government has also expanded funding for online education and coaching, which has a direct impact on adoption rates, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas. In its official MHRD portal, the government has launched a page called E-Contents, which lists numerous e-learning and online tutoring services, as well as related goals and activities.
- Market Trend:
- The emergence of intelligent tutoring systems:
The ITS system will assist vendors in monitoring service users and designing tailored learning services for them based on their prior knowledge, learning style, and student progress after enrolling in the course. It consists of the models and components that have been submitted to it, and it will interact map all of the activities before providing directions based on the mapped data. This approach will assist in providing better services and assisting students in achieving better results. As a result, demand among students will increase, and this will become a prominent trend for this market segment.
|
Online Tutoring Services Market Scope In India
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.96%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$ 14.76 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
15.24
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
Aakash Educational Services Ltd., Chegg Inc., Gyankosh Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Indiavidual Learning Pvt. Ltd., Khan Academy Inc., TeacherOn.com, Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd., ThinkVidya Learning Pvt. Ltd., Tute Education Ltd., and Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
Exhibit 01: Parent market
Exhibit 02: Market Characteristics
2.2 Value chain analysis
Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Education services
2.2.1 Inputs
2.2.2 Operations
2.2.3 Marketing and sales
2.2.4 Support activities
3. Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
Exhibit 05: Market segments
3.3 Market size 2020
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets
3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets
Exhibit 06: Online Tutoring Services Market in India - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 07: Online Tutoring Services Market in India: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4. Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five Forces Summary
Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2019
5. Market Segmentation by End-user
5.1 Market segments
The segments covered in this chapter are:
- Higher education
- K-12
Exhibit 15: End-user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
5.2 Comparison by End-user
Exhibit 16: Comparison by End-user
5.3 Higher education - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 17: Higher education - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 18: Higher education - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
5.4 K-12 - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 19: K-12 - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 20: K-12 - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
5.5 Market opportunity by End-user
Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by End-user
6. Market Segmentation by Courses
6.1 Market segments
The segments covered in this chapter are:
- STEM courses
- Language courses
- Other courses
Exhibit 22: Courses - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
6.2 Comparison by Courses
Exhibit 23: Comparison by Courses
6.3 STEM courses - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 24: STEM courses - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 25: STEM courses - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
6.4 Language courses - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 26: Language courses - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 27: Language courses - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
6.5 Other courses - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 28: Other courses - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 29: Other courses - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
6.6 Market opportunity by Courses
Exhibit 30: Market opportunity by Courses
7. Customer Landscape
Exhibit 31: Customer landscape
8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.1.1 Increasing expenditure on tutoring
8.1.2 Cost-effectiveness and associated advantages of online tutoring services
8.1.3 Increased penetration of the Internet
8.1.4 Rise in funding activities
8.2 Market challenges
8.2.1 Availability of open-source content
8.2.2 Lack of quality training
8.2.3 Absence of learning ecosystem
Exhibit 32: Impact of drivers and challenges
8.3 Market trends
8.3.1 Emergence of intelligent tutoring system
8.3.2 Growth of online education market in India
8.3.3 Rise in cloud computing in the education sector in India
8.3.4 Inclusion of gamification to drive engagement levels
9. Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
Exhibit 33: Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
Exhibit 34: Landscape disruption
Exhibit 35: Industry risks
10. Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
Exhibit 36: Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
Exhibit 37: Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Aakash Educational Services Ltd.
Exhibit 38: Aakash Educational Services Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 39: Aakash Educational Services Ltd. - Product and service
Exhibit 40: Aakash Educational Services Ltd. - Key offerings
10.4 Chegg Inc.
Exhibit 41: Chegg Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 42: Chegg Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 43: Chegg Inc. - Key News
Exhibit 44: Chegg Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 45: Chegg Inc. - Segment focus
10.5 Gyankosh Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
Exhibit 46: Gyankosh Solutions Pvt. Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 47: Gyankosh Solutions Pvt. Ltd. - Product and service
Exhibit 48: Gyankosh Solutions Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings
10.6 Indiavidual Learning Pvt. Ltd.
Exhibit 49: Indiavidual Learning Pvt. Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 50: Indiavidual Learning Pvt. Ltd. - Product and service
Exhibit 51: Indiavidual Learning Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings
10.7 Khan Academy Inc.
Exhibit 52: Khan Academy Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 53: Khan Academy Inc. - Product and service
Exhibit 54: Khan Academy Inc. - Key offerings
10.8 TeacherOn.com
Exhibit 55: TeacherOn.com - Overview
Exhibit 56: TeacherOn.com - Product and service
Exhibit 57: TeacherOn.com - Key offerings
10.9 Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd.
Exhibit 58: Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 59: Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd. - Product and service
Exhibit 60: Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings
10.10 ThinkVidya Learning Pvt. Ltd.
Exhibit 61: ThinkVidya Learning Pvt. Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 62: ThinkVidya Learning Pvt. Ltd. - Product and service
Exhibit 63: ThinkVidya Learning Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings
10.11 Tute Education Ltd.
Exhibit 64: Tute Education Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 65: Tute Education Ltd. - Product and service
Exhibit 66: Tute Education Ltd. - Key offerings
10.12 Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd.
Exhibit 67: Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 68: Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd. - Product and service
Exhibit 69: Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings
11. Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.1.1 Market definition
11.1.2 Objective
11.1.3 Notes and caveats
11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
Exhibit 70: Currency conversion rates for US$
11.3 Research Methodology
Exhibit 71: Research Methodology
Exhibit 72: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
Exhibit 73: Information sources
11.4 List of abbreviations
Exhibit 74 List of abbreviations
