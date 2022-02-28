Online Tutoring Services Market Size in India to Grow by USD 14.76 Bn| Increasing expenditure on tutoring to boost market growth| Technavio

The report on the online tutoring services market in India provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report identifies increasing expenditure on tutoring as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the Online Tutoring Services Market In India is segmented by end-user (higher education and K-12) and Courses (STEM courses, language courses, and other courses).

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The online tutoring services market in India covers the following areas:

Online Tutoring Services Market In India Sizing

Online Tutoring Services Market In India Forecast

Online Tutoring Services Market In India Analysis

Vendor Landscape

The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying different organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Some of the key vendors are:

Aakash Educational Services Ltd.

Chegg Inc.

Gyankosh Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Individual Learning Pvt. Ltd.

Khan Academy Inc.

TeacherOn.com

Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd.

ThinkVidya Learning Pvt. Ltd.

Tute Education Ltd.

Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd.

To know more about the market's vendor landscape highlights with a comprehensive list of vendors and their offerings, Request a Free Sample Report.

Latest Trends, Driving the Online Tutoring Services Market in India

Market Driver:

Increasing expenditure on tutoring:

The increased awareness of education among students and parents has resulted in an increase in the cost of online tutoring. Students are spending more money in order to get top grades in competitive exams. The government has also expanded funding for online education and coaching, which has a direct impact on adoption rates, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas. In its official MHRD portal, the government has launched a page called E-Contents, which lists numerous e-learning and online tutoring services, as well as related goals and activities.

Market Trend:

The emergence of intelligent tutoring systems:

The ITS system will assist vendors in monitoring service users and designing tailored learning services for them based on their prior knowledge, learning style, and student progress after enrolling in the course. It consists of the models and components that have been submitted to it, and it will interact map all of the activities before providing directions based on the mapped data. This approach will assist in providing better services and assisting students in achieving better results. As a result, demand among students will increase, and this will become a prominent trend for this market segment.

Find additional information about various other market drivers & trends mentioned in our FREE sample report .

Need More? Are You Looking for Information Not Covered in This Report?

Want to understand more about the various research methodology?

Evaluate a specific segment or region in detail

Identify key suppliers, customers, or other market players

Analyze market regulations

Tailor this report according to your needs. Get it done with our $1000 worth of free customization. Speak to Our Analyst Now !

Related Reports:

Lecture Capture Systems Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Online Education Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Online Tutoring Services Market Scope In India Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.96% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 14.76 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 15.24 Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Aakash Educational Services Ltd., Chegg Inc., Gyankosh Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Indiavidual Learning Pvt. Ltd., Khan Academy Inc., TeacherOn.com, Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd., ThinkVidya Learning Pvt. Ltd., Tute Education Ltd., and Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

Exhibit 02: Market Characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Education services

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Operations

2.2.3 Marketing and sales

2.2.4 Support activities

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

Exhibit 06: Online Tutoring Services Market in India - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 07: Online Tutoring Services Market in India: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2019

5. Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Higher education

K-12

Exhibit 15: End-user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 16: Comparison by End-user

5.3 Higher education - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Higher education - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 18: Higher education - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 K-12 - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: K-12 - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 20: K-12 - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by End-user

6. Market Segmentation by Courses

6.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

STEM courses

Language courses

Other courses

Exhibit 22: Courses - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Courses

Exhibit 23: Comparison by Courses

6.3 STEM courses - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 24: STEM courses - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 25: STEM courses - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Language courses - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 26: Language courses - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 27: Language courses - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Other courses - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 28: Other courses - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 29: Other courses - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Courses

Exhibit 30: Market opportunity by Courses

7. Customer Landscape

Exhibit 31: Customer landscape

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Increasing expenditure on tutoring

8.1.2 Cost-effectiveness and associated advantages of online tutoring services

8.1.3 Increased penetration of the Internet

8.1.4 Rise in funding activities

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Availability of open-source content

8.2.2 Lack of quality training

8.2.3 Absence of learning ecosystem

Exhibit 32: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Emergence of intelligent tutoring system

8.3.2 Growth of online education market in India

8.3.3 Rise in cloud computing in the education sector in India

8.3.4 Inclusion of gamification to drive engagement levels

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 33: Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 34: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 35: Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 36: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 37: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Aakash Educational Services Ltd.

Exhibit 38: Aakash Educational Services Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 39: Aakash Educational Services Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 40: Aakash Educational Services Ltd. - Key offerings

10.4 Chegg Inc.

Exhibit 41: Chegg Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 42: Chegg Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 43: Chegg Inc. - Key News

Exhibit 44: Chegg Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 45: Chegg Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Gyankosh Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 46: Gyankosh Solutions Pvt. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 47: Gyankosh Solutions Pvt. Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 48: Gyankosh Solutions Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.6 Indiavidual Learning Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 49: Indiavidual Learning Pvt. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 50: Indiavidual Learning Pvt. Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 51: Indiavidual Learning Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.7 Khan Academy Inc.

Exhibit 52: Khan Academy Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 53: Khan Academy Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 54: Khan Academy Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 TeacherOn.com

Exhibit 55: TeacherOn.com - Overview

Exhibit 56: TeacherOn.com - Product and service

Exhibit 57: TeacherOn.com - Key offerings

10.9 Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 58: Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 59: Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 60: Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 ThinkVidya Learning Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 61: ThinkVidya Learning Pvt. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 62: ThinkVidya Learning Pvt. Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 63: ThinkVidya Learning Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 Tute Education Ltd.

Exhibit 64: Tute Education Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 65: Tute Education Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 66: Tute Education Ltd. - Key offerings

10.12 Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 67: Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 68: Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 69: Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objective

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 70: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 71: Research Methodology

Exhibit 72: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 73: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 74 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio