Online Usage Shopping Apps and Channels of Taiwanese Netizens

This questionnaire-based survey on Taiwanese netizens who are using their smartphones to make online purchases during the fourth quarter of 2018.

This report provides an overview of online shopping apps and channels in the Taiwanese e-commerce market, highlights the key findings of Taiwan's netizens; preferences for choosing shopping channels, mobile apps, and cross-border e-commerce, and takes a deep dive into the online shopping behaviors of Taiwanese netizens.

List of Topics

Key findings of shopping channel preferences and online shopping behaviors of Taiwan's netizens and overall analysis, including attitude and age differences in online buying

netizens and overall analysis, including attitude and age differences in online buying Key findings of retailer mobile app and cross-border e-commerce preferences of Taiwan's netizens, and overall analysis, including attitude and age differences in online buying

Key Topics Covered:



1. Shopping Channel Preferences

1.1 Key Findings

1.2 Overall Analysis

1.3 Age Differences

2. Online Shopping Behaviors

2.1 Key Findings

2.2 Overall Analysis

2.3 Age Differences

3. Retailer Mobile Apps

3.1 Key Findings

3.2 Overall Analysis

3.3 Age Differences

4. Cross-border e-Commerce

4.1 Key Findings

4.2 Overall Analysis

4.3 Age Differences

