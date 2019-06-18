Online Used Car Giant OffLeaseOnly Ranked #1, #2, #3 and #4 in Florida Sales Volume

This was a major milestone for the Online Used Car Giant that has sold hundreds of thousands of vehicles worldwide over the past two decades.

According to the Dominion Cross-Sell Report, which tracks vehicle sales registrations, OffLeaseOnly's huge new showroom in Orlando led all other stores in the state in used car sales, with 5,132 vehicles sold.

OffLeaseOnly's massive Palm Beach dealership is ranked second, selling 3,950 cars, trucks, vans and SUVs in the first four months of 2019, while OffLeaseOnly's impressive Miami location sold 3,131 vehicles in that same time frame.

The company's newest mega-store in Broward County, which has been open for less than two years, ranked fourth in the state, selling 2,607 vehicles through April.

In all, the four dealerships have sold close to 15,000 vehicles registered in Florida in the first four months of 2019.

That number does not include sales to out-of-state customers.

The Orlando dealership, for example, which sells cars to residents from all over the country including many from Georgia, sold 480 cars to out-of-state residents in the first four months of the year.

Overall, OffLeaseOnly dealerships sold a total of more than 1,250 vehicles to out-of-state customers through April.

"It's been our goal since we opened OffLeaseOnly Broward to have all four dealerships lead Florida in used-car sales volume," Fischer said. "We continue to do it by providing a five-star customer experience while saving customers thousands on their pre-owned purchase with no hidden fees. Our next goal is nationwide domination as we continue to grow into out-of-state markets!"

Customers who buy from OffLeaseOnly appreciate the company's five-day, 500-mile free exchange policy and its no-haggle pricing.

With its focus on customer service, OffLeaseOnly has earned an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau, was named Used Car Dealer of the Year from DealerRater.com for the entire United States based on customer reviews and also was named a Five Star Dealer by Edmunds.com for the fifth year in a row.

In addition, OffLeaseOnly offers the most impressive selection of 2015-2019 low mileage cars, trucks, SUV's and vans at prices thousands below retail. Start shopping online now at www.OffLeaseOnly.com to save thousands.

