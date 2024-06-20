Online Video Platform Market size is set to grow by USD 2.19 billion from 2024-2028, Increase in streaming services to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global online video platform market size is estimated to grow by USD 2.19 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 21.57% during the forecast period. Increase in streaming services is driving market growth, with a trend towards live streaming of videos. However, free open-source video platform poses a challenge. Key market players include Adobe Inc., Akamai Technologies Inc., Alphabet Inc., Bharti Airtel Ltd., Brightcove Inc., Comcast Corp., Dacast Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Kaltura Inc., MediaMelon Inc., MediaPlatform Inc., Panopto Inc., Piksel srl, Samba Mobile Multimidia SA, Telstra Corp. Ltd., Viacom18 Media Pvt. Ltd., Vimeo.com Inc., Viostream, Wistia Inc., and Youku Tudou Inc..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global online video platform market 2024-2028

Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies - Click for the snapshot of this report

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered End-user (Individuals, Brand and enterprises, and

Content creators), Type (UGC, DIY, and SaaS),

and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe,

South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered APAC, North America, Europe, South America,

and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Adobe Inc., Akamai Technologies Inc., Alphabet

Inc., Bharti Airtel Ltd., Brightcove Inc., Comcast

Corp., Dacast Inc., International Business

Machines Corp., Kaltura Inc., MediaMelon Inc.,

MediaPlatform Inc., Panopto Inc., Piksel srl,

Samba Mobile Multimidia SA, Telstra Corp. Ltd.,

Viacom18 Media Pvt. Ltd., Vimeo.com Inc.,

Viostream, Wistia Inc., and Youku Tudou Inc.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

Online videos have become essential for businesses looking to engage consumers and influence buying decisions. Live streaming, a real-time Internet broadcast, is a popular trend among brand owners. Social media platforms like Facebook, YouTube, Snapchat, and Twitter have invested in enhancing live streaming capabilities. Brands use live streaming for tutorials, product launches, news, humor, and regular series. Monetization methods include micropayments, mid-roll ads, and social platform payments. These factors contribute to the growth of the Online Video Platform market.

The online video platform market is experiencing significant growth with an increasing number of users and businesses adopting video content. Large scales of live streaming and on-demand videos are driving this trend. Monetization strategies such as ads, subscriptions, and sponsorships are becoming more common. Uses include education, entertainment, marketing, and communication. Platforms offer various features like video analytics, customization, and integration with social media. User-generated content and interactive tools are also popular. The market is competitive with players like YouTube, Vimeo, and Facebook Live. Usage is expected to continue growing due to the convenience and engagement provided by online videos.

Research report provides comprehensive data on impact of trend. For more details- Download a Sample Report

Market Challenges

The Online Video Platform (OVP) market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing popularity of video content on the Internet. Brands are leveraging free video hosting platforms like YouTube, Metacafe, and Blip.tv to enhance their online presence. These platforms offer millions of videos on various topics and provide access to commercial content. Paid OVPs face intense competition as customers can access free live TV shows, sports events, movies, and news online with high-definition streaming. Consequently, the global OVP market is expected to grow substantially during the forecast period, as free Internet services restrict the use of paid services.

The online video platform market is experiencing significant growth, with an increasing number of businesses utilizing video content for marketing and communication purposes. However, this market also presents several challenges. One major challenge is creating high-quality video content that engages and retains viewer attention. Another challenge is optimizing videos for search engines and social media platforms to increase reach and visibility. Additionally, ensuring video accessibility on various devices and ensuring secure video hosting are ongoing concerns. Furthermore, monetizing video content through ads or subscriptions can be complex, requiring a deep understanding of audience demographics and viewer behavior. Lastly, keeping up with the latest video technology trends and maintaining a consistent brand image across all video content can be time-consuming and resource-intensive.

For more insights on driver and challenges - Download a Sample Report

Segment Overview

This online video platform market report extensively covers market segmentation by

End-user 1.1 Individuals

1.2 Brand and enterprises

1.3 Content creators Type 2.1 UGC

2.2 DIY

2.3 SaaS Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Individuals- Online Video Platforms (OVPs) have become essential tools for individuals to share content without the need for organizational affiliation. User-generated videos (UGVs) account for 80-85% of global trust, surpassing that of traditional sources. UGVs serve various purposes, including entertainment, education, and opinions on goods and services. Trusted UGVs can boost product usage and OVP revenue. The individual Internet video market contributes significantly to OVP growth during the forecast period.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2018 - 2022) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

In the rapidly evolving digital landscape, the Online Video Platform (OVP) market continues to gain momentum. With the proliferation of smartphones and handheld devices, live streaming has become a preferred mode of video content consumption. Monetization of channels through streaming services is a significant trend, enabling content creators to reach a global audience. Telecom networks, including 4G and the emerging 5G network, facilitate seamless internet access for live streams. Transcoding and managing video content is crucial for publishers to ensure smooth delivery to viewers. Television is no longer confined to traditional broadcasting, as online video advertising becomes an integral part of video-based marketing content. Tracking viewer engagement and analytics is essential for optimizing revenue streams in this dynamic market.

Market Research Overview

The Online Video Platform market is a dynamic and growing industry, characterized by its ability to deliver high-quality video content to consumers on-demand. This market encompasses various technologies and services, including streaming, video hosting, and video analytics. The market caters to various sectors such as education, entertainment, advertising, and corporate training. The platforms offer features like adaptive bitrate streaming, personalized recommendations, and social media integration. The market is driven by factors such as increasing internet penetration, rising consumer demand for on-demand content, and advancements in video compression technology. The future of the Online Video Platform market looks promising, with continued innovation and expansion into new areas like virtual and augmented reality.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

End-user

Individuals



Brand And Enterprises



Content Creators

Type

UGC



DIY



SaaS

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio