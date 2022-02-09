Online Video Platforms Have Become Essential for How Consumers are Getting Their Entertainment

PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary - Online Video Platform is a video hosting service that helps users download, view, store, and stream video content over the Internet. Videos are usually uploaded through hosting service sites or any mobile or desktop application. The platform could be used for online learning, communication, advertising and video surveillance, among others. The online video streaming market has dramatically increased traction in commercial facilities with an evolution towards professional mobility with various applications such as Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and Instagram, leveraging the strength of portable communication devices. The rising penetration of mobiles and tablets with the trend of digitization is a crucial factor predicted to propel the need for online video platforms at an exponential rate during the outlook period. A report from Market Data Forecast predicted that the global online video platform market size was at $ 456 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $915 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 17.50% from 2020 to 2025. The SaaS model segment is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period of 2020 to 2025. Active Companies in the markets today include Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM), Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT), Sony Group Corporation (NYSE: SONY), AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC), Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU).

The Market Data Forecast report said: "The increasing popularity of online videos over traditional video content display methods, dizzying spending on online video advertising by most of the companies is driving the growth of online video platform in the market of media and entertainment. Furthermore, the increase in live video streaming possibilities is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for market growth. However, the availability of a free and open source online video platform is hampering the growth of this market. Video has become the crucial factor in content marketing, as video has the potential to achieve maximum reach and engagement with customers. Additionally, online video has become a key way for people to meet their information and entertainment needs. Therefore, online video is rapidly gaining popularity, which is the main driving force of online video platform in the growth of media and entertainment market. The growing popularity of online video over traditional video consumption, due to its many advantages, is expected to drive the growth of the market."

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM) BREAKING NEWS: Celebrated Montana Poet Laureate M. L. Smoker teams up with Curiosity Ink Media and Dynamite ntertainment to Author Graphic Novel Series Thunderous - Curiosity Ink Media - the family entertainment engine for Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM), has secured Montana Poet Laureate M.L. Smoker to write and consult for the Thunderous graphic novel series, debuting in partnership with publisher Dynamite Entertainment in April 2022. Her co-writer on the project is Natalie Peeterse, also a poet and independent publisher. The original, new intellectual property (IP) franchise follows the unexpected adventures of an indigenous teen's journey into a special world where new friends and foes are discovered. In this unpredictable and sometimes perilous venture she learns to more fully appreciate, embrace, and champion her family's proud heritage. The graphic novel will debut in tandem with Independent Book Store Day, a national celebration of independent bookstores to be held on Saturday, April 30. The announcement was made today by Curiosity Ink Media's EVP & Publisher, Jon Rosenberg.

Curiosity's alliance with Smoker and Peeterse builds on the company's mission to identify and share authentic stories and voices from various milieus. The company recently announced a slate of diverse programming, including new musical preschool series, Aloha Hōkū, based on the songs and spirit of Hawaiian ukulele player Honoka Katayama. Smoker, a member of the Nakoda, Dakota, Lakota tribe is currently Poet Laureate for the state of Montana. Her free verse poems focus on personal loss and identity and engage Native American history, language, and culture.

"Forming alliances with indigenous cultural leaders allows us to share stories that are routinely overlooked in popular culture and have the potential to be transformative for young readers," said Rosenberg. "M.L. Smoker brings an unparalleled authenticity and artistry to storytelling that will bring richness, heart and soul to this new franchise."

"The importance of new narratives that are formed from the creativity, resilience and power of Native American communities are necessary to correct the pervasive and damaging stereotypes, misconceptions and ideas that exist in this country about us," said Smoker. "I hope this is a story that resonates for many children and, in particular, that some Native youth will see themselves reflected in literature and believe they can be their own authors, painters, musicians, and creators in the future. Because representation matters."

"Dynamite is proud to work with so many writers, artists and partners from diverse backgrounds, as our primary goal is to help facilitate and deliver unique compelling stories across all media to fans," added Nick Barrucci, Dynamite CEO & Publisher. "I personally can't wait to read more of Thunderous and what Smoker and the team have crafted, and for many others to experience this wonderful tale."

Smoker served as Montana's Director of Indian Education for nearly a decade and, in 2015, was named the Indian Educator of the Year in addition to being appointed to the National Advisory Council on Indian Education by President Barack Obama. She currently works at Education Northwest as a practice expert in Indian Education. She received a regional Emmy award for her work as a writer/consultant on the PBS documentary Indian Relay. CONTINUED… For more information about Grom Social Enterprises please visit https://gromsocial.com/

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) recently announced plans to build a fulfillment center in Olive Branch to support the retailer's rapidly increasing supply chain network and eCommerce business — the facility will be a 1,000,000+ square-foot fulfillment center, which is located at 10480 Marina Drive and is set to open in Spring 2022. The new Olive Branch-based facility will create approximately 250 full-time, permanent jobs across the region.

"Walmart is proud to welcome its newest fulfillment center to the city of Olive Branch as we continue to grow our national supply chain network and eCommerce capabilities in the mid-South," said Steve Miller, SVP of supply chain operations, Walmart U.S. "The new facility will store millions of items from Walmart's everyday low-priced merchandise, which will be ready to be shipped directly to customers with the great speed that they expect."

Sony Group Corporation (NYSE: SONY) recently reported healthy third-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein both the bottom line and top line beat their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate.

On a GAAP basis, net income in the quarter increased 11.4% year over year to ¥346.2 billion ($3,046.6 million) or ¥276.65 ($2.43) per share. The improvement was mainly due to year-over-year top-line growth. The bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 87 cents. Adjusted net income came in at ¥293.2 billion compared with ¥291.1 billion in the prior-year quarter.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) recently released preliminary results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021 in advance of potential investor meetings. The preliminary results are unaudited, subject to completion of the Company's financial reporting processes, based on information known by management as of the date of this press release and do not represent a comprehensive statement of our financial results for the three months ended December 31, 2021. AMC expects: Total revenues for the three months ended December 31, 2021 to be approximately $1,171.6 million compared to $162.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020.

Net loss for the three months ended December 31, 2021 to be between $194.8 million and $114.8 million, including an estimated non-cash impairment charge related to long lived assets of $50.0 million to $125.0 million, compared to a net loss of $946.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, which included a non-cash impairment charge related to long lived assets, definite and indefinite lived intangible assets and goodwill of $466.1 million.

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) recently announced the expansion of the company's advertising business to Mexico, allowing brands and content providers to reach even more consumers through ad-supported content on the #1 TV streaming platform in Mexico*. As part of the launch, Roku has partnered with Entravision, a leading global digital marketing and media company with local operations in Mexico, to help brands effectively reach consumers by advertising on the Roku streaming platform.

As more consumers are moving to TV streaming, advertisers can reach them by moving budgets into TV streaming. Through Roku's advertising solutions, brands and marketers can reach audiences at scale on the Roku platform. "We are excited to bring our advertising business to Mexico, a market where Roku has already seen great traction and where streaming is becoming mainstream," said Mirjam Laux, Vice President, International Platform at Roku. "Our goal is to help advertisers and content partners invest for a world where all TV and all TV ads will be streamed. We look forward to working directly with brands and content providers to reach even more consumers through TV streaming in Mexico."

