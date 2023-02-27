Online Wholesale Platform Nihaojewelry Launches "Global Partner" Program

YIWU, China, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nihaojewelry, a prominent online platform for fashion jewelry wholesale, recently announced the launch of its "Global Partner" program. This initiative aims to recruit partners from various countries and regions worldwide to bring quality Chinese fashion products to global consumers with better prices and more convenient logistics.

Established in 2013, Nihaojewelry specializes in online wholesale of fashion jewelry, accessories, and clothing. The company is based in Yiwu, China, the world-renowned hub for small commodities. Nihaojewelry's strong supply chain and logistics capabilities enable the delivery of hundreds of millions of high-quality Chinese goods to clients across more than 200 countries and regions worldwide at low wholesale prices, which cater to local dealers, boutique owners, online retailers, and individual entrepreneurs.

Nihaojewelry's 10-year journey in the wholesale business of fashion jewelry has garnered favorable feedback from customers. Based on customer reviews, the following advantages stand out:

Extensive product range and frequent updates: Nihaojewelry offering over 200,000 high-quality fashion products made in China, adds more than 1,000 new products every day, enabling customers to purchase different products in a single platform.

No MOQ: Unlike traditional wholesale platforms, Nihaojewelry allows customers to purchase smaller quantities of products, and even to buy a single piece for each product.

Competitive pricing: All products sold on Nihaojewelry are wholesale price, and support tiered pricing, enabling customers to achieve significant profit margins.

Powerful delivery and customs clearance capabilities: The company covers almost all countries and regions globally, providing customers with multiple logistics options to save costs.

Multi-lingual and multi-currency support: Nihaojewelry offers localized customer service and payment channels, making it easy for customers worldwide to purchase products.

Nihaojewelry boasts a high score of 4.8 on Trustpilot and Sitejabber, with over 95% of customers providing positive feedback. The company has also begun to deploy global warehouses to shorten the transportation cycle and improve the customer's purchasing experience.

It is reported that the "Global partner" of Nihaojewelry will cooperate with Nihao in a different way than in the past. So they can obtain more benefits. the "Global Partner" program is aim at further enhances Nihaojewelry's penetration in the global market.

