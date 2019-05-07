OnlineBachelorDegrees.com Releases Best Online Schools Offering Military History and Law Enforcement Bachelor's Degrees

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Online-Bachelor-Degrees.com has recently released their rankings of the 10 Best Online Schools for Bachelor's in Military History for 2019 and the 10 Best Online Schools for Bachelor's in Law Enforcement for 2019.

You may view the lists, which includes a description of the benefits of each school and bachelor's degree programs by clicking on either of the hyperlinks below:

10 Best Online Schools for Bachelor's in Military History for 2019

10 Best Online Schools for Bachelor's in Law Enforcement for 2019

These two majors provide entry into the field of law enforcement, tactical strategies, war efforts, and protection of both citizens and the country itself. The purpose of the Military History degree is to educate students in the causes and effects of war, as well as prevention, intervention, defense, and attack plans. The Law Enforcement degrees focus more on the protection of a community, crime prevention, and criminal analysis and apprehension.

According to the OBD lead researcher and writer, "An undergraduate degree in either Military History or Law Enforcement will give students skills and understanding in the pivotal defense of our nation. The two bachelor's programs will lead students into differing areas, while still protecting the country in similar ways. Both are excellent starting points for students who seek to do so."

Below you will find the schools that have made the 10 Best Online Schools for Bachelor's in Military History for 2019:

Southern New Hampshire University, Hooksett, NH

American Military University, Charles Town, WV

Park University, Parkville, MO

Granite State College, Concord, NH

King University, Bristol, TN

Arizona State University, Tempe, AZ

Oregon State University, Corvallis, OR

University of Memphis, Memphis, TN

Columbia College, Columbia, MO

Drury University, Springfield, MO

And, here you will find the schools that have made the 10 Best Online Schools for Bachelor's in Law Enforcement for 2019:

Union College, Schenectady, NY

Penn State World Campus, University Park, PA

Drury University, Springfield, MO

University of Massachusetts-Lowell, Lowell, MA

Colorado State University, Fort Collins, CO

City University of Seattle, Seattle, WA

State University of New York, Albany, NY

Trine University, Angola, IN

Excelsior College, Albany, NY

New England College, Henniker, NH

Online-Bachelor-Degrees.com is an online web publication that is committed to enhancing the information available to students when choosing an academic institution. The editors of Online-Bachelor-Degrees.com collect the most crucial and up-to-date information about online schools providing degree programs from various highly respected sources and offer them in a simple format that is easy to understand.

