OnlineCheckWriter.com-powered by Zil Money Celebrates $70 Billion Milestone

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OnlineCheckWriter.com-powered by Zil Money, announced that it has exceeded $70 billion in processed transactions on its platform. The payments SaaS has swiftly emerged as a premier service provider within a few years of its inception in 2018, now serving over 900,000 businesses.

Recently, OnlineCheckWriter.com-powered by Zil Money expanded its services by introducing overnight check mailing, drawing the interest of many small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) right after its launch. This service particularly appeals to small business owners who previously needed help with expensive payment methods. The platform now offers various cost-effective solutions for securely mailing checks, including options like First Class Check Mailing for $1.25, First Class USPS Canada for $2.99, First Class with Tracking for $6.99, Priority Mail Through USPS for $11.99, Express Mail USPS for $34.99, FedEx Overnight USA for $24.99, and FedEx Overnight Canada for $29.99. Additionally, the platform offers recurring mail check payments for all these categories, enabling businesses to handle bill payments efficiently.

The latest upgraded cloud banking service of OnlineCheckWriter.com-powered by Zil Money empowers businesses to streamline payment processes. Users can conveniently open US accounts remotely without needing a physical presence, create virtual cards, and initiate international wire transactions effortlessly.

With integration into 22,000+ banks and financial institutions, it streamlines payment account management and transactions for users. Moreover, the platform Is very mobile friendly, and users can download its app from the Google Play and iOS App Stores.

OnlineCheckWriter.com-powered by Zil Money, provides white-label services for other brands to help them build everything from scratch, thus enabling businesses to leverage a trusted partner's expertise, infrastructure, and resources to develop and offer new products or services. Zil Money Corporation, the parent company of OnlineCheckWriter.com and Zil US (Zil Banking), offers diverse payment options like ACH, wire transfers, RTP, payment links, international payments, wallet transfers, QR code payments, and checks. It seamlessly integrates with popular accounting and payroll software, streamlining transactions for efficiency and cost-effectiveness.

