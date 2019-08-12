OnlineCollegePlan Publishes Business PhD Rankings

LYNCHBURG, Va., Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A business degree is one surefire way to get a leg up because it can be applied across a broad range of industries. In fact, it is safe to say that it could be applied to whatever path you wanted to take. Career opportunities are often even greater if you have a PhD.

A PhD is the pinnacle of academic achievement in America, and it truly distinguishes people as experts in their fields. As honorable as it is, it is still a very lofty goal that can sometimes feel out of reach. Online PhD programs in business are helping to close that gap, and OnlineCollegePlan has recently published a series of rankings for this type of program.

One ranking that OnlineCollegePlan recently published is the Top 10 Best Online Doctorates in International Business. This ranking is full of online degree programs that you can earn from wherever you are. They may even take you around the world to follow your professional goals. The top schools that were ranked were:

1. California Miramar University (San Diego, CA)

2. Liberty University (Lynchburg, VA)

3. Northcentral University (San Diego, CA)

4. Saint Leo University (St. Leo, FL)

5. Capella University (Minneapolis, MN)

6. Argosy University (Chandler, AZ)

7. University of Missouri St. Louis (St. Louis, MO)

8. Walden University (Minneapolis, MN)

9. Temple University (Philadelphia, PA)

10. Anaheim University (Anaheim, CA)

If you'd like, you can read the full article here:

https://www.onlinecollegeplan.com/rankings/best-online-doctoral-programs-international-business/

With online PhDs in the field of business, there is likely a program out there in just about any concentration you'd like to pursue. Business is quite a multifaceted field, and OnlineCollegePlan also ranked the Top Online PhD Programs in Entrepreneurship.

The schools in that ranking are as follows:

1. Walden University (Minneapolis, MN)

2. Ashford University (San Diego, CA)

3. Regent University (Virginia Beach, VA)

4. Anaheim University (Anaheim, CA)

If you'd like, you can check it out here:

https://www.onlinecollegeplan.com/rankings/online-phd-entrepreneurship/

Online PhD Programs in Marketing is another business ranking that the online education resource has recently published. The ranking also includes online doctoral programs, such as DBA programs that specialize in marketing. The featured schools are:

1. George Fox University (Newburg, OR)

2. Liberty University (Lynchburg, VA)

3. Grand Canyon University (Phoenix, AZ)

4. Pace University (New York City, NY)

5. Baker College (Flint, MI)

The full ranking is available here:

https://www.onlinecollegeplan.com/rankings/online-phd-marketing/

OnlineCollegePlan has also ranked online PhD programs in a range of fields - including many other disciplines that fall under the umbrella of business - which can all be viewed at the link below.

https://www.onlinecollegeplan.com/doctorate-degree-phd-programs/

Media Contact:

Allison Barnes, Research Editor

http://www.onlinecollegeplan.com/

219532@email4pr.com

864-245-0751

SOURCE OnlineCollegePlan.com