OnlineCollegePlan Ranks Highest Paying Trade Jobs

ALBANY, Ga., March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Every year, the gap between the number of skilled trade job openings and the number of people with adequate training to fill those positions gets steeper. This has been a trend for decades now; ever since society started to prioritize higher education. This was an important move and it did help a lot of people get to college who may not have; however, it caused many schools to stop offering vocational training. It also created an unnecessary stigma around skilled labor jobs. Thankfully, that opinion seems to be shifting and balancing back out as people learn that trade programs have a lot to offer. In fact, some of the highest paying careers are trade school jobs. They offer shorter schooling, great return on investment, and even great pay. OnlineCollegePlan recently published an article that features the Top 30 Highest Paying Trade School Jobs and Vocational School Careers. You can read it here:

https://www.onlinecollegeplan.com/vocational-school-highest-paying-careers/

This ranking features a list of different skilled trades that offer the highest salaries out of all trade school jobs. Some of them may surprise you! In the 2020 edition of this article, Air Traffic Controllers are the highest earners with an average hourly pay of nearly $60/hr! In second place is last year's number one, Construction Managers, which has long been known to be an awesome paying job with plenty of room for advancement and entrepreneurship.

To conclude the article, the research editor wrapped up with a smaller ranking of the top 10 most affordable trade schools. In true OnlineCollegePlan fashion, these trade schools even offer online programs.

These are the featured schools presented in ascending order:

1. Albany Technical College (Albany, GA)

2. Eastern Gateway Community College (Steubenville, OH)

3. Florence-Darlington Technical College (Florence, SC)

4. Roanoke-Chowan Community College (Ahoskie, NC)

5. Western Texas College (Snyder, TX)

6. Phillips Community College of the University of Arkansas (Helena, AR)

7. Trident Technical College (North Charleston, SC)

8. Central Texas College (Killeen, TX)

9. Columbus State Community College (Columbus, OH)

10. San Juan College (Farmington, NM)

In addition to this ranking, OnlineCollegePlan offers more resources for those interested in Vocational or Trade School education, such as a page dedicated to finding scholarships for Trade School. You can find the link below.

https://www.onlinecollegeplan.com/trade-school-scholarships/

