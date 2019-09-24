OnlineCollegePlan Ranks Online IT Masters Programs

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Information Technology is a field that keeps expanding because technology is continuing to grow and change as a field. As the world becomes more technologically advanced, there is a higher call for job candidates that have more experience and more expertise. Of course, there are still plenty of entry-level career opportunities for those who hold a bachelor's degree in information technology or an IT field.

However, like many other tech fields, master's degrees are becoming the standard. These degrees can help you change direction in your career, start a new one, rise to a leadership position, and more. You can also now earn your IT degree entirely online. OnlineCollegePlan recently ranked online information technology programs at the master's level. The article is titled the Top 30 Best Online Masters in Information Technology Degrees. You can read that here:

https://www.onlinecollegeplan.com/rankings/best-online-masters-information-technology-programs/

These are the featured schools presented in ascending order:

Marquette University ( Milwaukee, WI ) Regis University ( Denver, CO ) Tulane University ( New Orleans, LA ) Johns Hopkins University ( Baltimore, MD ) Lawrence Technological University ( Southfield, MI ) Florida Institute of Technology (Melbourne , FL) Pace University ( New York, NY ) Robert Morris University ( Moon, PA ) New York University ( New York, NY ) Nova Southeastern University ( Fort Lauderdale, FL ) Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University ( Blacksburg, VA ) North Carolina State University ( Raleigh, NC ) Pennsylvania State University ( State College, PA ) Liberty University ( Lynchburg, VA ) Florida State University ( Tallahassee, FL ) Colorado State University ( Fort Collins, CO ) Arizona State University (Tempe , AZ) University of Massachusetts-Lowell ( Lowell, MA ) Kennesaw State University ( Kennesaw, GA ) University of Michigan-Dearborn ( Dearborn, MI ) New Jersey Institute of Technology ( Newark, NJ ) North Carolina A&T State University ( Greensboro, NC ) University of South Florida ( Tampa, FL ) University of Cincinnati ( Cincinnati, OH ) Missouri University of Science & Technology ( Rolla, MO ) Southern New Hampshire University ( Hooksett, NH ) University of North Carolina-Greensboro ( Greensboro, NC ) Northeastern University ( Boston, MA ) University of Maryland University College ( Largo, MD ) Western Governors University ( Salt Lake City, UT )

If you are interested in earning your masters online, but maybe not in IT, OnlineCollegePlan's guide to online masters degrees can be found here:

https://www.onlinecollegeplan.com/online-masters-degree-programs/

