OnlineCollegePlan Ranks Online MBA Management Degree Programs

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Master of Business Administration, or MBA, used to be the premier business degree in America. It remains the most popular option for those who want to get a solid degree that will help them land a high-level position in the world of business. However, more specialized education is becoming more popular as the industry shifts. Businesses are running in a different way than they have in the past. Instead of wanting employees that can wear many hats, the trend is to hire employees that are very talented in the one area that they handle. MBA programs offer a lot of specializations, including Management. Many of these programs are available online, which is why OnlineCollegePlan created their recent ranking, the Best 30 Online MBA – Management Degree Programs. You can read it here:

Online MBA programs like the ones featured provide a unique, professional, and modern twist to the traditional MBA programs. MBA degrees in Management cover a range of topics that are fundamental to the industry of business but then dig further into Strategic Leadership and Management, Project Management, Financial Management, and more. Having the additional skills make graduates stand out as management candidates, even if they don't have as much work experience.

These are the featured schools presented in ascending order:

1. University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (Champaign, IL)

2. Pennsylvania State University (State College, PA)

3. Carnegie Mellon University (Pittsburgh, PA)

4. Ball State University (Muncie, IN)

5. Indiana University (Bloomington, IN)

6. North Carolina State University (Raleigh, NC)

7. Syracuse University (Syracuse, NY)

8. Lindenwood University (St Charles, MO)

9. Northeastern University (Boston, MA)

10. Eastern Michigan University (Ypsilanti, MI)

11. Regis University (Denver, CO)

12. Louisiana State University Shreveport (Shreveport, LA)

13. Liberty University (Lynchburg, VA)

14. Temple University (Philadelphia, PA)

15. Messiah College (Mechanicsburg, PA)

16. Concordia University - Wisconsin (Mequon, WI)

17. Brandman University (Irvine, CA)

18. Webster University (St. Louis, MO)

19. Lamar University (Beaumont, TX)

20. The University of Texas at Dallas (Dallas, TX)

21. University of Kansas (Lawrence, KS)

22. University of Houston - Victoria (Victoria, TX)

23. Dallas Baptist University (Dallas, TX)

24. University of Arizona (Tucson, AZ)

25. Regent University (Virginia Beach, VA)

26. National Louis University (Chicago, IL)

27. Eastern Illinois University (Charleston, IL)

28. Nova Southeastern University (Fort Lauderdale, FL)

29. Endicott College (Beverly, MA)

30. Missouri State University (Springfield, MO)

OnlineCollegePlan also offers a complete guide on MBA programs, including the many different specializations that are offered online. You can check that page out here:

