OnlineCollegePlan Ranks Online MBA Programs for Entrepreneurs

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Entrepreneurs are a group of people that America has become increasingly familiar with over the past decade, especially with shows like Shark Tank and Dragon's Den rising to popularity and launching brands that went on to become household names worldwide.

Launching a business is synonymous with the American dream nowadays. One thing that many people may not know is that colleges have answered the call for the rising group of students determined to be business owners. Now there are specially tailored MBA programs for entrepreneurs to learn everything they can to help bolster their success when they are ready to start a business or foster the growth in an already existing one.

Many of these programs are available online, which is why OnlineCollegePlan created their recent ranking, the 30 Best Online MBA in Entrepreneurship Programs.

https://www.onlinecollegeplan.com/rankings/best-mba-entrepreneurship-programs/

Programs like the ones featured can often be taken entirely online and provide a modern and professionally applicable twist to the traditional MBA program that students are used to. Whether a student has an undergraduate education, wants to learn synchronously, needs more flexible scheduling, or has a unique set of needs, the universities featured for their online MBA in Entrepreneurship have something to offer all types of students.

These are the featured schools presented in ascending order:

1. University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (Champaign, IL)

2. University of Massachusetts - Amherst (Amherst, MA)

3. Pennsylvania State University (State College, PA)

4. Oklahoma State University (Stillwater, OK)

5. University of Florida (Gainesville, FL)

6. Carnegie Mellon University (Pittsburgh, PA)

7. Ball State University (Muncie, IN)

8. Babson College (Babson Park, MA)

9. Indiana University (Bloomington, IN)

10. Drexel University (Philadelphia, PA)

11. University of North Carolina (Chapel Hill, NC)

12. Azusa Pacific University (Azusa, CA)

13. Messiah College (Mechanicsburg, PA)

14. North Carolina State University (Raleigh, NC)

15. Samford University (Homewood, AL)

16. Syracuse University (Syracuse, NY)

17. Lindenwood University (St Charles, MO)

18. Northeastern University (Boston, MA)

19. Louisiana State University Shreveport (Shreveport, LA)

20. Endicott College (Beverly, MA)

21. Missouri State University (Springfield, MO)

22. University of West Florida (Pensacola, FL)

23. Concordia University - Wisconsin (Mequon, WI)

24. City University of Seattle (Seattle, WA)

25. Brandman University (Irvine, CA)

26. Temple University (Philadelphia, PA)

27. Everglades University (Boca Raton, FL)

28. The University of Texas at Dallas (Dallas, TX)

29. Regent University (Virginia Beach, VA)

30. Eastern Michigan University (Ypsilanti, MI)

