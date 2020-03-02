OnlineCollegePlan Ranks Online MBAs for Small Business Success

BOSTON, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Success doesn't happen on accident, and that is something that any business owner will tell you. Bigger corporations are becoming more profitable and much more common in the business landscape, so it is more important now than ever to make sure that you're prepared to stand on your own as a business owner so that you don't get steamrolled. The premier business degree to prepare students for a career managing a business has always been then MBA, and now there are MBA programs out there just for those who want to create success as the owner of a small business. OnlineCollegePlan recently ranked the Best Online Masters Programs in Small Business Management, and the article is full of those perfectly tailored MBA programs. You can read it here:

This ranking features a combination of business degrees that all have something different that they bring to the table; however, they're each designed to equip students with the tools they need to become and excel as a small business owner.

These are the featured schools presented in ascending order:

1. Boston University (Boston, MA)

2. Regent University (Virginia Beach, VA)

3. University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign (Champaign, IL)

4. Louisiana State University - Shreveport (Shreveport, LA)

5. Ball State University (Muncie, IN)

6. Bellevue University (Bellevue, NE)

7. California State University - Dominguez Hills (Carson, CA)

8. Lindenwood University (St. Charles, MO)

9. Florida Institute of Technology (Melbourne, FL)

10. City University of Seattle (Seattle, WA)

11. Golden Gate University (San Francisco, CA)

12. Brandman University (Irvine, CA)

13. Concordia University - Wisconsin (Mequon, WI)

14. Fayetteville State University (Fayetteville, NC)

15. University of Massachusetts - Amherst (Amherst, MA)

16. National Louis University (Chicago, IL)

17. Southern Utah University (Cedar City, UT)

18. University of Florida (Gainesville, FL)

19. Pennsylvania State University (University Park, PA)

20. Endicott College (Beverly, MA)

21. University of Colorado - Colorado Springs (Colorado Springs, CO)

22. The University of Texas at Dallas (Richardson, TX)

23. Eastern Michigan University (Ypsilanti, MI)

24. Temple University (Philadelphia, PA)

25. Western Carolina University (Cullowhee, NC)

26. Northeastern University (Boston, MA)

27. Ashland University (Ashland, OH)

28. Syracuse University (Syracuse, NY)

29. Wayne State University (Mount Pleasant, MI)

30. University of North Carolina (Chapel Hill, NC)

