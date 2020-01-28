OnlineCollegePlan Ranks Project Management Degrees

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Project management lays at the heart of many different fields. It has become one of the most important degrees that you can get if you want to go on to have a management career. The field started as a subtype of the MBA program and has expanded into its own field in itself. Project management degrees can be used across a range of fields and offer a variety of specializations based on the field that you may want to enter into. OnlineCollegePlan recently created a ranking of The 30 Best Online Masters Degrees in Project Management, which is a great place to start looking for which project management degree is best for you. You can check it out here:

This ranking features a combination of business degrees that all have something different that they bring to the table. A Master's degree in project management is the perfect way to build on your undergraduate background in business and prepare yourself for management roles. There are even programs that offer a select set of 'bridge' courses for those students who don't have any academic experience in the business field.

These are the featured schools presented in ascending order:

1. Colorado State University (Fort Collins, CO)

2. Bellevue University (Bellevue, NE)

3. The College of St. Scholastica (Duluth, MN)

4. Granite State College (Concord, NH)

5. Saint Mary's University of Minnesota (Winona, MN)

6. Lasell University (Auburndale, MA)

7. Liberty University (Lynchburg, VA)

8. Sam Houston State University (Huntsville, TX)

9. New England College (Henniker, NH)

10. University of Wisconsin - Platteville (Platteville, WI)

11. University of Maryland (College Park, MD)

12. Florida Institute of Technology (Melbourne, FL)

13. University of Denver (Denver, CO)

14. City University of Seattle (Seattle, WA)

15. University of Mary (Bismarck, ND)

16. Southern New Hampshire University (Manchester, NH)

17. Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University (Daytona Beach, FL)

18. Western Carolina University (Cullowhee, NC)

19. Purdue University (West Lafayette, IN)

20. Harrisburg University of Science and Technology (Harrisburg, PA)

21. University of Texas at Dallas (Richardson, TX)

22. Northeastern University (Boston, MA)

23. Pennsylvania State University (State College, PA)

24. Brandeis University (Waltham, MA)

25. Regis University (Denver, CO)

26. Georgetown University (Washington, DC)

27. Drexel University (Philadelphia, PA)

28. Stevens Institute of Technology (Hoboken, NJ)

29. Boston University (Boston, MA)

30. American University (Washington, DC)

