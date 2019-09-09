OnlineCollegePlan Ranks Public Administration Programs

COLLEGE STATION, Texas, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Government leadership is more critical now than it has ever been as the political climate in America continues to shift drastically. It is easy to get caught up thinking about elected officials, but there are so many other people behind the scenes that keep government big and small running smoothly. A degree in public administration is a great way to prepare for one of those other roles.

Public administration degrees will cover a range of skills that students need to succeed in the public sector. Leadership, budgeting, policy change, and more are all topics students will cover in these programs. OnlineCollegePlan recently ranked public administration programs in two rankings. The first is the Top 30 Masters of Public Administration Online. You can read that here:

These are the featured schools presented in ascending order:

1. Texas A&M University (College Station, TX)

2. San Diego State University (San Diego, CA)

3. University of San Francisco (San Francisco, CA)

4. University of Delaware (Newark, DE)

5. University of Southern California (Los Angeles, CA)

6. University of North Dakota (Grand Forks, ND)

7. DePaul University (Chicago, IL)

8. Rutgers University (Newark, NJ)

9. The University of Texas at Arlington (Arlington, TX)

10. Florida International University (Miami, FL)

11. California State University, Northridge (Northridge, CA)

12. Marist College (Poughkeepsie, NY)

13. University of Central Florida (Orlando, FL)

14. University of Miami (Coral Gables, FL)

15. National University (La Jolla, CA)

16. University of Colorado Denver (Denver, CO)

17. American University (Washington, D.C.)

18. Villanova University (Villanova, PA)

19. University of Illinois, Springfield (Springfield, IL)

20. California State University, Dominguez Hills (Carson, CA)

21. Sam Houston State University (Huntsville, TX)

22. Indiana State University (Terre Haute, IN)

23. University of West Georgia (Carrollton, GA)

24. University of Nebraska, Omaha (Omaha, NE)

25. Norwich University (Northfield, VT)

26. Northern Michigan University (Marquette, MI)

27. Arkansas State University (Jonesboro, AR)

28. University of Colorado, Colorado Springs (Colorado Springs, CO)

29. The University of Texas, Rio Grande Valley (Edinburg, TX)

30. University of North Carolina, Pembroke (Pembroke, NC)

Along with several other PhD rankings, the Best Online PhD in Public Administration and Doctorate Degree Programs were also ranked with these schools featured. They're presented in ascending order.

1. Liberty University (Lynchburg, VA)

2. Old Dominion University (Norfolk, VA)

3. Valdosta State University (Valdosta, GA)

4. Walden University (Minneapolis, MN)

5. Capella University (Minneapolis, MN)

You can read the full article here:

