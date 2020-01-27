OnlineCollegePlan Ranks Ski Town Colleges

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo., Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Skiing is a part of life for a lot of people. It can seem so far removed from you when you live in a warmer climate and haven't traveled yet; however, skiing can almost become a way of life if it is something that you love. Fortunately for students like this, there are a lot of gorgeous ski towns dotted across the northern part of the United States, all the way from coast to coast.

Even though it may feel like it, ski towns aren't just for the tourists and the travelers. Instead, of course, they have to serve whole communities and have colleges and universities settled into them or very nearby. If you're someone who loves to ski, or loves the beautiful views, OnlineCollegePlan's ranking of The 30 Most Beautiful Ski Town Colleges might be exactly what you were looking for. You can read it here:

https://www.onlinecollegeplan.com/rankings/most-beautiful-ski-town-colleges/

This ranking features a whole list of colleges that are near or directly in ski towns so you can feel closer to the things you love while getting your education.

These are the featured schools presented in ascending order:

1. Colorado Mountain College (Glenwood Springs, CO)

2. University of Utah (Salt Lake City, UT)

3. Westminster College (Salt Lake City, UT)

4. Northern Vermont University (Lyndonville, VT)

5. University of Vermont (Burlington, VT)

6. Dartmouth College (Hanover, NH)

7. Montana State University (Bozeman, MT)

8. University of Colorado - Boulder (Boulder, CO)

9. Sierra Nevada College (Incline Village, NV)

10. Plymouth State University (Plymouth, NH)

11. University of Denver (Denver, CO)

12. Norwich University (Northfield, VT)

13. University of Nevada - Reno (Reno, NV)

14. Middlebury College (Middlebury, VT)

15. Northern Michigan University (Marquette, MI)

16. Champlain College (Burlington, VT)

17. University of Alaska - Anchorage (Anchorage, AK)

18. Brigham Young University (Provo, UT)

19. State University of New York College at Plattsburgh (Plattsburgh, NY)

20. College of Southern Idaho (Twin Falls, ID)

21. Clarkson University (Potsdam, NY)

22. Colby College (Waterville, ME)

23. Southern Methodist University-Taos (Taos, NM)

24. University of New Hampshire (Durham, NH)

25. University of Wyoming (Laramie, WY)

26. Williams College (Williamstown, MA)

27. Idaho State University (Pocatello, ID)

28. Western State Colorado University (Gunnison, CO)

29. Babson College (Babson Park, MA)

30. Boise State University (Boise, ID)

If you are looking for a school to attend based on the features of its location as well as the quality of the institution, you may be interested to check out:

https://www.onlinecollegeplan.com/best-online-colleges-location/

