OnlineCollegePlan.com Ranks Online Construction Management Programs

WORCESTER, Mass., April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Construction management is a huge field because construction managers oversee the construction of everything that we see around us. This includes bridges, buildings, hospitals, schools, homes, and more! Someone in a construction management position is in charge of overseeing these projects and all of the people that are working on them. There is a lot of education that goes into preparing someone for a job like this but the most commonly held degree in this area is the bachelor's degree. Online College plan recently ranked online options in the field in their ranking titled the Top 20 Online Construction Management Degree Programs. You can read it here:

https://www.onlinecollegeplan.com/online-construction-management-degree-programs/

The research editor created a list of all of the schools in the country that offer online or hybrid programs that lead to a degree in construction management and then ranked them according to a reliable methodology. The top 20 programs, at various academic levels, are featured in the article.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics has incredible predictions for this field and a lot of people can think that it is a more hands-on degree so you can't take something like this online; however, that couldn't be less true. There are a number of incredible schools that offer online programs in construction management.

Programs in the ranking feature classes like Construction Management Principles, Contract Administration, Construction Cost Estimating, and Planning and Scheduling. Many of them cover laws, mathematics, safety, and other vital concepts that graduates will use on a daily basis out on the job whether they work for a large corporation, independently, or as part of a governmental agency. Many of these great programs contain elements of business education as well.

The top program featured is the Master of Science in Construction Project Management from Worcester Polytechnic Institute in Worcester Massachusetts. This school offers a very thorough program that covers legal relations, system dynamics, civil engineering, and more. It can be earned 100% online without a single visit to campus.

You can see the full list in ascending order below.

1. Worcester Polytechnic Institute (Worcester, MA)

2. University of Washington-Seattle (Seattle, WA)

3. Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University (Blacksburg, VA)

4. Clemson University (Clemson, SC)

5. University of Minnesota-Twin Cities (Minneapolis, MN)

6. Purdue Polytechnic Institute (West Lafayette, IN)

7. University of Oklahoma-Norman (Norman, OK)

8. Rowan University (Glassboro, NJ)

9. Florida International University (University Park, FL)

10. East Carolina University (Greenville, NC)

11. Western Carolina University (Cullowhee, NC)

12. Norwich University (Northfield, VT)

13. North Dakota State University (Fargo, ND)

14. University of Houston (Houston, TX)

15. University of Wisconsin-Stout (Menomonie, WI)

16. South Dakota School of Mines and Technology (Rapid City, SD)

17. University of Southern Mississippi (Hattiesburg, MS)

18. Tarleton State University (Stephenville, TX)

19. National University (La Jolla, CA)

20. Everglades University (Boca Raton, FL)

