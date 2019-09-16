OnlineCollegePlan.com Ranks Online Financial Degree Programs

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OnlineCollegePlan has recently published two rankings for online finance degrees, one for online masters programs, and the other for the best online PhD programs or doctoral programs.

Money is what makes the world turn and being able to manage money is something that will get you ahead in life, without question. If you're professionally prepared to manage money, you will have everything you need to succeed in your career. Employers will always need someone who knows how to manage money. Earning a masters degree in finance can get you there.

OnlineCollegePlan is proud to present the Top 30 Online Masters in Finance Degrees. You can read the full article at this link.

https://www.onlinecollegeplan.com/rankings/online-masters-finance-degrees/

You can view the full list schools featured for their outstanding online masters programs in finance below.

1. Johns Hopkins University (Baltimore, MD)

2. Indiana University Bloomington (Bloomington, IN)

3. Pennsylvania State University (State College, PA)

4. University of Texas Permian Basin (Odessa, TX)

5. Boston University (Boston, MA)

6. Auburn University (Auburn, AL)

7. Stevens Institute of Technology (Hoboken, NJ)

8. Creighton University (Omaha, NE)

9. University of Missouri (Columbia, MO)

10. University of Nebraska-Lincoln (Lincoln, NE)

11. University of Miami (Coral Gables, FL)

12. California Lutheran University (Thousand Oaks, CA)

13. University of Massachusetts Lowell (Lowell, MA)

14. University of Michigan-Dearborn (Dearborn, MI)

15. University of Wisconsin-Whitewater (Whitewater, WI)

16. University of Scranton (Scranton, PA)

17. Webster University (Columbia, SC)

18. California State University, Dominguez Hills (Carson, CA)

19. Texas A&M International University (Laredo, TX)

20. University of South Dakota (Vermillion, SD)

21. Florida Institute of Technology (Melbourne, FL)

22. University of Louisiana at Lafayette (Lafayette, LA)

23. Liberty University (Lynchburg, VA)

24. Nova Southeastern University (Fort Lauderdale, FL)

25. Fort Hays State University (Hays, KS)

26. Benedictine University (Lisle, IL)

27. Dallas Baptist University (Dallas, TX)

28. Mercy College (Dobbs Ferry, NY)

29. Texas A&M University Commerce (Commerce, TX)

30. West Texas A&M University (Canyon, TX)

Earning a masters degree is excellent for your career, and typically, your paycheck. Earning your PhD or Doctorate can further advance your career and increase your salary. Since many professionals seeking a doctorate level degree are already working a job in their field, having time to take classes can be difficult. This can be why online doctoral programs can, for some, be not only a preference but a necessity. While the availability of online doctoral programs in finance is limited at this time, universities are adding more programs to their online offerings all the time.

OnlineCollegePlan published the following ranking for the Top Online PhD Programs in Finance:

https://www.onlinecollegeplan.com/rankings/online-phd-finance/

The ranking offers a lot of valuable information and answers some of the most often asked questions regarding finance degrees. There are two featured programs which are offered by the schools listed below.

1. Liberty University (Lynchburg, VA)

2. City University of Seattle (Seattle, WA)

If you are interested in earning an online PhD degree that isn't in finance, OnlineCollegePlan is ready to help. The site offers many FAQs with in-depth answers on many different topics regarding degrees or online college and helpful guides. You can visit the link below for more rankings for online PhD and doctorate programs.

https://www.onlinecollegeplan.com/doctorate-degree-phd-programs/

Anne Velusa, Research Editor

http://www.onlinecollegeplan.com/

220131@email4pr.com

864-245-0751

SOURCE OnlineCollegePlan.com